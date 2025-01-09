Nazareno devotees told to observe discipline as they resist police barricade

Nazarene devotees were told to observe discipline and follow authorities after they were spotted breaking police barricades to reach the moving “andas” or carriage bearing the image of Jesus Nazareno.

A video of the devotees resisting police officers near the Ayala Bridge was taken on Thursday, January 9, as the Traslacion, the procession of the 400-year-old image of Jesus Nazareno, began.

This morning, it passed by Taft Avenue and then the Ayala Bridge, which was not supposed to be passed by devotees and vehicles to make the procession go faster.

Makapal ang seguridad sa paanan ng Ayala Bridge sa may bandang Palanca St. Wala pang debotong pinapayagan sa intersection kung saan liliko ang Andas ng Jesus Nazareno. #Nazareno2025@ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/G4vstKq5aK — Jervis Manahan (@JervisManahan) January 8, 2025

However, clips of the devotees resisting police forces at the foot of the bridge were seen on the news, as taken by ABS-CBN’s Jervis Manahan.

The footage disappointed some Filipinos who thought them to be “undisciplined.”

TINGNAN: Nagkatulakan ang mga pulis at mga deboto na gustong tumawid sa Ayala Bridge. Hindi napigilan ng mga pulis ang mga deboto na nagpumilit tumawid sa tulay para salubungin ang Andas ng Jesus Nazareno. #Nazareno2025 @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/SR0MMLhDEc — Jervis Manahan (@JervisManahan) January 8, 2025

Muling nabuwag ng mga deboto ang police line sa may paanan ng Ayala Bridge. Nagkadaganan na ang mga deboto na nagpapatuloy magpilit na tumawid sa tulay. #Nazareno2025 @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/334r93UOIb — Jervis Manahan (@JervisManahan) January 8, 2025

Reports also said a scuffle ensued after they attempted to break through the human barricade formed by the authorities.

“Maniacal and rabid behavior. I doubt if the object of devotion Himself approves of this,” an online user wrote upon seeing the clip.

“Ang titigas ng mga ulo,” another user commented.

“I believe hindi natutuwa si Poon Nazareno sa mga taong pasaway at hindi makasunod sa mga authorities. Oo, deboto kayo, pero sana marunong din sumunod, para iwas disgrasya,” wrote a different user.

“Parang hindi na sila namamanata, nanggugulo na lang,” another Pinoy said.

“Stampede,” commented another user with a straight-face emoji.

Quiapo Church Rector Fr. Rufino Sescon Jr. had urged devotees to follow guidelines for the Traslacion, emphasizing that cooperation is crucial for a smoother event.

“We call on devotees to understand that expressing faith also involves obedience,” he said before.

The priest said maintaining order would ensure a faster, more organized procession, benefiting both the public and authorities.

The city government of Manila previously said certain roads would be closed to vehicles for the religious event that annually attracts millions of devotees.

The annual grand procession centers on the transfer of the replica of the Nazarene, a wooden sculpture of Jesus Christ carrying the cross, from the Quirino Grandstand to the Quiapo Church.

The image is deemed miraculous by its believers, who often walk barefoot as a sign of penance.

The procession serves as a reenactment of Jesus’ journey to Cavalry, where he was crucified.