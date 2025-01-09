Cardinal Advincula warns against slavery to money, vices on Nazarene feast

The head of Manila’s Roman Catholic Church on Thursday warned against becoming slaves of money and vices, saying that it will only lead to failure or disappointment.

Speaking during the midnight Mass for the Feast of Jesus Nazarene at Quirino Grandstand in Manila, Cardinal Jose Advincula stressed that what people follow reflects what they truly expect in life.

“If we offer sacrifices to the Lord but follow money, we are truly hoping for money. If we devote ourselves to the Lord but follow bad people, we are truly hoping for bad outcomes. If we make a vow to the Lord but follow vices, it means we are truly expecting vices,” Advincula said.

“And when we follow money, bad people, vices, or other worldly things, we will only fail,” he emphasized.

His homily continued with a message about the importance of obedience to Jesus.

“If we are true devotees, if we truly love the Lord Jesus Nazareno, let us follow Him,” Advincula said.

The cardinal further emphasized that there is only one who brings hope that never fails: Jesus Nazareno.

“So let us follow Him. Let us live His commandments. Let us embrace His teachings in our hearts. Let us imitate His example,” he added.

The Mass was held ahead of the early morning “Traslacion”, a grand procession attended by millions of devotees.

As of around 1 a.m., about 143,000 devotees were at the Quirino Grandstand for the celebration, according to Quiapo Church.