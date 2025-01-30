Long-time Manila youth ministry head is new Quiapo Church rector

When Fr. Ramon Jade Licuanan begins work at Quiapo Church this February, he’ll bring with him some expertise in fostering the spirituality of young people.

Cardinal Jose Advincula of Manila on Wednesday appointed Licuanan as the new rector and parish priest of the Minor Basilica and National Shrine of Jesus Nazareno, one of the busiest parishes in the archdiocese.

Licuanan succeeds Fr. Rufino “Jun” Sescon Jr., who was named bishop of the Diocese of Balanga in Bataan province by Pope Francis in December 2024.

Sescon will be ordained to the episcopate at the Manila Cathedral on Feb. 25 and will be formally installed in Balanga on March 1.

Licuanan has long been involved in youth ministry, serving for many years as head of the Archdiocesan Commission on Youth (ACY) of Manila.

As he transitions into his new role, the priest announced that the ACY-Manila will now be under the leadership of Fr. Marthy Marcelo, the current head of Manila’s Archdiocesan Youth Organizations and Movements (AYOM).

“I pray that I am leaving wonderful memories of love and service to the young, especially the youth leaders of the archdiocese in the last 21 years,” Licuanan said.

In addition to his work with youth in the archdiocese, he currently serves as executive secretary of the Episcopal Commission on Youth (ECY) of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP).

Prior to his appointment to Quiapo Church, Licuanan was parish priest of San Felipe Neri Parish in Mandaluyong City. Fr. Cesar Buhat will succeed him in that role.