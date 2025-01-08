Quiapo Church rector urges devotees to follow ‘Traslacion’ guidelines

Quiapo Church Rector Fr. Rufino Sescon Jr. urged devotees to follow guidelines during this year’s procession of Jesus Nazarene, emphasizing that cooperation is crucial for a smoother event.

“It’s to be better to follow,” Sescon said, who is also the bishop-elect of the Balanga diocese. “We call on devotees to understand that expressing faith also involves obedience.”

He encouraged devotees to refrain from blocking the path or attempting to climb the “andas” (carriage), warning that such actions could slow down the procession.

Sescon clarified that devotees can still wipe the image of the Nazarene.



The priest emphasized that maintaining order would ensure a faster, more organized procession, benefiting both the public and authorities.

He also encouraged returning to the traditional devotion, placing Jesus Nazareno at the center of the procession.

“We are simply returning to the old devotion, where Jesus Nazarene is truly the main focus,” he said.

More than 14,000 security personnel will secure the annual procession of the centuries-old image of Jesus Nazarene from Quirino Grandstand to Quiapo Church on Jan. 9.

Also known as “traslacion,” the religious event commemorates the statue’s transfer from Intramuros to Quiapo in 1787.