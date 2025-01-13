‘Heart of Cartimar’: Patrons pay tribute to Mang Greg, Recto’s beloved CD seller

Tributes poured in for the beloved compact disc (CD) seller in Recto Avenue, Manila, whom patrons learned had passed away before the New Year rolled in.

A user on the X (formerly Twitter) platform came across a Facebook post by a CD enthusiast, who shared that Greg Chua, or Mang Greg, the elderly CD seller in Cartimar, had passed away before he could visit the stall again.

“Saw this post on FB [Facebook]… RIP, Mang Greg,” the X user wrote.

“Pangako ko na balang araw, bibisita rin ako sa record shop niyo, Mang Greg. Naaalala ka namin,” the online user added.

CD enthusiast Michael Capuno shared on Friday, January 10, that he wondered why Mang Greg was not the one manning the record store when he visited the stall.

He later learned that the elderly man had passed away on Dec. 30, 2024.

“Na-confine [siya] sa hospital, may sakit daw sa apdo… [cremated] na [siya]…” Capuno wrote on Facebook.

Apdo refers to the gallbladder, a small, pear-shaped organ that stores and releases bile.

“Huli ko [siya] nakita nung November pa… nung dumaan ako ng December 28 sa shop [niya] ay sarado… Tuloy pa rin naman daw ang CD shop ni Mang Greg, sabi ng partner [niya ngayon] ay [may-ari] na ng shop…” Capuno said.

He then shared a picture of the CDs he had purchased from Mang Greg’s stall and expressed his gratitude for the items.

“Eto mga 1st [first] CDs ko this year na nabili ko kanina sa shop [niya] na wala na [siya]… Paalam, Mang Greg at salamat sa mga CDs…” Capuno said.

His post has earned 1,900 sad reactions and 982 shares.

Another patron referred to Mang Greg as the “heart of Cartimar Recto,” adding that he was “a role model for local record stores everywhere.”

“One of the many great record store owners who has put his heart on every [stack] of CDs,” Elijah Pareño wrote on Saturday, January 11.

“Mang Greg wasn’t just an ordinary ‘bantay’ at a shop that was filled with a bunch of pre-loved CDs. He was a tastemaker for all.

The opposite of a gatekeeper. A collector who keeps in mind every regular passing by,” he added.

Pareño shared that Mang Greg “who knows the people by heart,” adding that the latter took note of the kind of music he loves.

Another Filipino said that he admired the stall owner for working tirelessly despite his old age.

“You are one of living proofs na kahit senior citizen na eh, hindi hadlang ang magbanat ng buto para masustain lang ang mga pangangailangan sa buhay. I hope you find the light to Jesus Christ before you finish your story here on earth. Maraming salamat sa mga ngiti ng kwento ng iyong buhay,” Christian Ray Sison said.

“RIP, Mang Greg… Thank you sa mga rare at murang CDs, DVDs na nabili ko [sa’yo]… One of the iconic in CDs community, love for music and movies for physical copy..” another Facebook user, Richard Barrios, also said.

Joshian Carlos, an old-school hip-hop tape collector, recalled how Mang Greg’s stall made an impact on his life.

“Anong year nung una mong nadiskubre ‘yung shop ni Mang Greg sa Recto? Ilan na ang nabili mong CD [or] tapes sa shop [niya]?

Ako, marami nabiling Rap tapes sa kanya dati, budget friendly kasi ‘yung mga tinda [niya] at lagi [siya] nagbibigay ng discount,” he wrote.

A vlogger also dedicated a post to Mang Greg, whom he had previously promised to visit again this January or February.

“Salamat sa mga ambag mo pagdating sa music dito sa Pinas, lalo na kaming mga batang 80′ at 90’s, sa ‘di mo pagsuko at hindi pagbitaw sa nakasanayang CD music na kinalakihan ng lahat at pagbebenta ng CDs na may discounted price pa,” Sanitrix TV said.

“Again, rest easy in heaven, Mang Greg,” the vlogger added.

Another Filipino credited Mang Greg for healing a “part of his childhood” during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020.

“He helped me [pull] out stacks of CDs just to find a good copy of a White Stripes’ Elephant album. After that fulfilling moment and payment came the sweet words from a grandfather and said: ‘Uy, ‘toy. Punta lang kayo dito ah. Malaking tulong,'” Elijah Aban said.

“Sadly, I haven’t returned since then. But I am seriously happy that some Cubao X hipster kids did a fine job [of letting] him experience fame, even though he did not need a hashtag to be seen on the radar. Thanx, Mang Greg,” he added.

Edgar Taña Berones, another longtime patron of Mang Greg, shared his memories of the record stall owner, whom he had been visiting since he was a young man. He now has a family.

“Madalas nagpapatugtog ka ng napili kong CD para i-test at enjoy ka sa pakikinig, lalo na ‘pag oldies ‘yung na play,” he wrote.

“Madalas ‘pag magsasara ka na, may Red Horse ka na na nakatabi sa gilid ng shop at mangaalok ka ng shot. Fond memories,” Berones added.

“Salamat, Mang Greg, sa pagmamahal mo sa CDs at musika, pati na rin sa lahat ng tumatangkilik sa shop mo. ‘Pag andun ako sa shop mo noon, na-re-relaxed ako sa pinapatugtog mo at sa boses mo. God bless your soul,” he wrote.

Writer Noelle Capili-Ruiz also thanked Mang Greg for showing her “beautiful books and music.”

“Your legacy lives on forever, Mang Greg. Salamat dahil pinakita mo sa isang weirdong college student (ako) ang magagandang libro at musika!” she wrote, sharing a link of a short documentary about the records store owner.

The documentary, “Recto Records,” is created by Jego Rafael and introduces the public to Mang Greg and his shop at Recto.

Mang Greg went viral in 2023, when an online user invited the public to visit his stall and take a look at his affordable CDs, including ones that were “difficult” to find but are available at his store.

RELATED: Meet Mang Greg: Twitter user invites audiophiles to buy CDs in Recto stall

Apart from CDs, Mang Greg’s stall also sells vinyl, cassette tapes, books of various genres and DVDs.