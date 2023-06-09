Meet Mang Greg: Twitter user invites audiophiles to buy CDs in Recto stall

Make CDs popular again?

A Twitter user shared her encounter with an old man in Manila who sells CDs for a living.

According to Malaya (Twitter username @frusciantesgf), a man identified as “Mang Greg” told her to invite her friends to buy compact discs from his stall amid the low sales.

“Kanina, habang nabili ako, [nag-ke-kuwento] siya na sobrang hina daw ng benta recently. Sabi niya, ayain ko daw mga kaibigan ko bumili, kaya pinaalam ko kung pwede ko ba siya i-post online,” she wrote on Wednesday, June 7.

Malaya said that Mang Greg sells CDs at affordable rates.

“200 for pop [CDs] and 250 for rock. Depende pa kung single or double disc,” she added in her Twitter post.

Malaya also quipped that it’s a “sign” for people to “collect” CDs.

“Kung naghahanap kayo ng [CDs], punta lang kayo Recto, Cartimar. ‘Pag ‘di niyo mahanap stall niya, tanong lang kayo sa guard. Hanapin niyo si Mang Greg,” she said.

“Sobrang daming titles dito, ‘yung iba mahirap hanapin online ta’s pagpunta mo dun, magugulat ka na lang na nahanap mo siya hahahaha, not to mention, sobrang accommodating ni Mang Greg!” the Twitter user added.

She also shared a picture of Mang Greg to help potential buyers easily recognize him and his stall.

mang greg is a seller from recto, cartimar. he sells cds and kanina habang nabili ako, nagkkwento siya na sobrang hina daw ng benta recently. sabi niya ayain ko daw mga kaibigan ko bumili, kaya pinaalam ko kung pwede ko ba siya ipost online. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/kjHdhgn4qr — malaya🏴‍☠️ (@frusciantesgf) June 7, 2023

Malaya said she posted about Mang Greg’s livelihood online as she wanted to help him gain more customers.

“Siya [na lang] din kasi ang isa sa mga nag-be-benta ng physical copies ng music here sa Metro na hindi online-based,” she said in an interview with Pilipino Star Ngayon Digital.

“At least kasi ‘pag dumalaw ka sa shop ni Mang Greg, ma-e-experience mo ‘yung simple joys of going through different album covers, trying to look for what you want or need,” Malaya added.

She also said she posted about her experience as a way to encourage people to collect “physical copies of music.”

“Kasi napapansin ko [na] malapit na ito malaos nang tuluyan,” the Twitter user said.

Malaya said that Mang Greg sells original CDs, with the majority of them second-hand. There are also other CDs that are brand new and fully sealed.

Five years ago, a Facebook user also raised awareness about the senior citizen.

In 2018, visual artist rs08 shared pictures of Mang Greg and his stall on the platform and promoted that the senior sells various books.

“Meron ding [CD]! [DVD]! Tapes! [VCD]! At iba pa! Mura lang po lahat ng nandyan!” the Facebook user wrote before.

The artist also shared directions to Mang Greg’s stall.

“Sa Google Maps at Waze po, seach nyo: Cartimar, Recto, Ave. (Malapit sa Sogo.) Pagpasok ng Cartimar sa Recto… Unang kanto, kaliwa, tapos, kanan. Basta pagtanong [niyo] lang saan pwesto ng bookstore ni Mang Greg,” rs08 said.

“Pwede ka bumaba ng [LRT-2] Recto Station tapos lakarin mo na lang papunta, dun sa unahan pa ng [Isetann], tawid ng tulay tapos after ng Sogo pa,” the artist added.

Mang Greg has also been featured by a vlogger and a lifestyle publication before.

Spot.ph described his stall as a “place for both bibliophile and audiophile” due to his various books, CDs, vinyl, and cassette tapes.

“Mang Greg’s philosophy when it comes to his prices is that he wants his customers to leave the store happy, perhaps even clutching a good book,” the publication said.