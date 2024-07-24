Rundown: ‘Libreng sakay’ for commuters amid Typhoon Carina, habagat

Several local government units (LGUs) and agencies as well as police districts offer free transportation for commuters amid the flooding caused by Typhoon Carina-enhanced Southwest Monsoon or habagat.

The typhoon is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Thursday, according to The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

Because of the inclement weather, work and classes in Metro Manila and other parts of Luzon have been suspended.

To facilitate commuters affected by the flooding, some LGUs and government agencies have rolled out free ride initiatives.

EDSA

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) allowed all buses to pass EDSA to detour away from the flooded areas in Metro Manila.

Free rides are on standby for stranded commuters, according to MMDA.

ABISO: Pinapayagan ngayong araw, 24 July 2024, ang pagdaan ng mga bus sa EDSA para sa mas mabilis na biyahe bunsod ng mga baha sa iba't ibang lugar sa Metro Manila. Naka-standby na rin ang mga sasakyan ng ahensiya para sa libreng sakay sa mga mai-stranded na commuters.

Navotas City

A service truck of the City Traffic and Parking Management Office has been helping Navotas residents with their transportation needs on Wednesday morning.

According to the Navotas City Public Information Office, the free ride included routes covering C4 to Tangos and C4 to SRV.

Pasig City

The Pasig City Public Information Office said that there are service vehicles to help those in need of transportation amid the flood.

“May nakadeploy na service vehicles (trucks at L300s) ang Pamahalaang Lungsod ng Pasig na nag-iikot sa Lungsod ng Pasig para sa mga stranded dahil sa baha,” it said.

No official routes nor schedules were released, but Pasig City’s emergency hotlines can be found on its Facebook page.

Malabon City

Malabon Mayor Jeannie Sandoval announced that the city has deployed trucks for its “Libreng Sakay” program which is led by the Public Safety and Traffic Management Office and Mayor’s Complaint and Action Team.

Although the schedule for the program has not been disclosed, Sandoval said that an emergency response team is prepared to assist those affected by the high tide. Residents in flooded areas may also contact the following for assistance:

Central Command and Communications Center – 0942-372-9891 / 0919-062-5588 / 8921-6009 / 8921-6029

TXT MJS – 0917-689-8657/ 225687

In a separate post on Facebook, Sandoval said that the free rides will be traveling around different parts of Malabon.

“Nagkaroon din po tayo ng libreng sakay para sa ating mga Malabuenong stranded sa baha sa pamamagitan ng mga truck na umiikot sa iba’t ibang bahagi ng Malabon,” Sandoval stated on Wednesday.

According to the Malabon mayor, the MMDA is also repairing the damaged navigational gate along the Malabon-Navotas River to fix the city’s floodgate.

Manila

The Manila Police District (MPD) provided free rides to commuters navigating flooded roads in Manila.

The MPD did not release schedule details for their mobile transport service. However, they were seen picking up passengers along United Nations Avenue early Wednesday morning.

Valenzuela City

Valenzuela City’s “Libreng Sakay” program announced its routes on Facebook early Wednesday morning.

No specific times were stated, but these vehicles will be heading to the following destinations:

Lingunan – Veinte Reales

Malanday – Marulas via MacArthur Highway

Maysan – Paso de Blas

The city had also advised its residents to evacuate as the Tullahan River reached its critical level at around 8 a.m.

Bataan

Dinalupihan’s Municipal Police Station alongside the Bataan Provincial Police Office has conducted its free ride program.

The initiative rolled out on Wednesday morning and has deployed its mobile cars.

Pampanga

A municipal police station in Apalit, Pampanga utilized its mobile vehicle to evacuate people affected by the typhoon.

Apalit emergency hotlines can be located on its Facebook page.