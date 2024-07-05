Chappell Roan in Manila?: Singer’s barefoot photo flocked by Filipino fans

Rising artist Chappell Roan gained the attention of Filipino fans after posting a photo of her barefoot and out on the streets of New York City.

“No shoes no shirt no problem!!!!” she said in her post.

Online users and fans quickly then flocked to the comments section of Chappell’s post as they noticed the similarity to an urban area in Manila.

A fan edited the photo and replaced it with a photo of a place in Recto.

“Adobong mani, kuya pakidamihan ang bawang,” the fan said in the comment.

Other fans pointed out clever wordplay by referencing songs from her album, “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess”.

“Recto Super Nova,” a fan said, portraying a play on words referencing her song, “Red Wine Supernova”.

“H-O-T-T-O-G-O. LOMI GOTO HOT TO GO!” another Filipino joked, referencing her other song, “HOT TO GO”.

“Naked in Baclaran,” another one said in jest.

“Good Luck, Babe sa snatchers!” a fan said.

While Chappell has yet to announce a tour in the country, Universal Music Group (UMG) Philippines shared the viral photo and asked if she could come to Manila for a concert.

“Chappell Roan kelan ka ba pupunta rito teh? kasi dinodogshow ka na nila,” UMG posted on social media.

Chappell, also known as Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, gained popularity for her queer music and her notable appearance as an opening act for Filipino-American singer Olivia Rodrigo on the “GUTS” world tour.