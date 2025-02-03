Grammys 2025: Winners at Sunday’s televised ceremony

LOS ANGELES — The 67th Grammy Awards, the highest honors in the music industry, were handed out at a ceremony on Sunday, broadcast on CBS and hosted by Trevor Noah.
The following are the winners in the televised ceremony.
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
“Cowboy Carter,” Beyoncé
READ: Beyonce wins top Grammys prize for first time with ‘Cowboy Carter’
RECORD OF THE YEAR
“Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar
SONG OF THE YEAR
“Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar
READ: Drake sues longtime label UMG for defamation over Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Not Like Us’
BEST NEW ARTIST
Chappell Roan
READ: Chappell Roan takes home best new artist Grammy
BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM
“Short n’ Sweet,” Sabrina Carpenter
READ: Beyonce, Sabrina Carpenter win Grammys as musicians honor Los Angeles
BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE
“Die With A Smile,” Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars
BEST LATIN POP ALBUM
“Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran,” Shakira
BEST COUNTRY ALBUM
“Cowboy Carter,” Beyonce
BEST RAP ALBUM
“Alligator Bites Never Heal,” Doechii
—Reporting by Danielle Broadway;Editing by Mary Milliken and Stephen Coates