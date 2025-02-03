Grammys 2025: Winners at Sunday’s televised ceremony

— The 67th Grammy Awards, the highest honors in the music industry, were handed out at a ceremony on Sunday, broadcast on CBS and hosted by Trevor Noah.

The following are the winners in the televised ceremony.

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

“Cowboy Carter,” Beyoncé

RECORD OF THE YEAR

“Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar

SONG OF THE YEAR

“Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar

BEST NEW ARTIST

Chappell Roan

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM

“Short n’ Sweet,” Sabrina Carpenter

BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

“Die With A Smile,” Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars

BEST LATIN POP ALBUM

“Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran,” Shakira

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM

“Cowboy Carter,” Beyonce

BEST RAP ALBUM

“Alligator Bites Never Heal,” Doechii

—Reporting by Danielle Broadway;Editing by Mary Milliken and Stephen Coates