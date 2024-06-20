‘Our fifth Miss Universe’: R’Bonney Gabriel endears Pinoys in Malate neighborhood visit

“Our fifth Miss Universe.”

This was what some Filipinos commented on a series of pictures posted by Miss Universe 2022 R’Bonney Gabriel featuring her Filipino father’s childhood street.

The Filipino-American beauty queen on Sunday shared photos of her hanging out outside her father’s home in Malate, Manila with the caption: “Sundays in Barangay 743.” It was accompanied by a dog emoji.

R’Bonney also shared a picture of their spread on the table which consists of kare-kare, buttered shrimp, fish, vegetables and mangoes and bananas.

She was also spotted with some kids in their neighborhood with a bike.

The half-Pinay’s pictures were well-received by some Filipinos who tagged her as their “fifth Miss Universe” in the comments.

The Philippines has four Miss Universe titleholders — Miss Universe 1969 Gloria Diaz, Miss Universe 1973 Margie Moran, Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach and Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray.

“Actually, you are our 5th [fifth] Miss Universe,” an Instagram user wrote.

“Humble and kind [heart emoji] our 5th MU [fifth Miss Universe],” designer Veejay Floresca commented.

“Napakalapit nito sa amin! Feeling ko tuloy 5th [fifth] Pinay MU [Miss Universe] ‘yan siya,” another user wrote with heart emojis.

Others were glad how R’Bonney is embracing her Pinoy heritage despite being an American citizen and representing the United States when she joined Miss Universe 2022.

“Girl embraced her roots and we’re all here for it… so humble. A true queen!!!” an Instagram user wrote.

“ABSOLUTELY LOVE THIS REDISCOVERING YOUR ROOTS!!!! YOU ARE AMAZING AND SO HUMBLE!!!!! QUEEN VIBES!!!!!” another user exclaimed.

R’Bonney represented the US and won Miss Universe 2022, bringing the crown back to the stateside after ten years.

America last won the beauty pageant in 2012 before that, when Olivia Culpo represented the US.

Despite R’Bonney winning under the American banner, some Filipinos continue to be fond of her as her father, Remigio Bonzon Gabriel, is a Pinoy who grew up in the Philippines.

The beauty queen also shared that she visited the Southeast Asian country when she was young to spend summers, when she would eat taho and pan de sal, play under the rain and watch fiesta parades.

The half-Pinay also bared that Catriona, a fellow half-Filipina, was among her inspirations for joining Miss Universe.

R’Bonney was born to Remigio, a Malate local who immigrated to the United States, and Dana Walker, an American from Beaumont, Texas.

