Manila’s cooking oil collection program leaves residents curious

Manila’s initiative to collect used cooking oil had some Filipinos seeking for more details about the campaign.

The City of Manila‘s Department of Environment and Public Services (DEPS) encouraged residents to avoid throwing away used cooking oil and instead bring it to an “authorized collection point” for proper disposal.

DEPS Manila said used cooking oil can clog pipes and pollute waterways if thrown into sinks, drains, waterways, or onto the ground.

“Huwag itapon kung saan-saan ang used cooking oil!” it said in a post on October 8.

“Sa halip, palamigin, ipunin sa malinis at may takip na lalagyan, at dalhin sa awtorisadong collection point para sa tamang pangangasiwa nito,” DEPS Manila added.

“Sa simpleng pag-iingat at tamang pagtatapon, makatutulong tayo sa pagpapanatili ng malinis na mga daluyan ng tubig at mas ligtas na kapaligiran,” the agency continued.

The initiative was welcomed by Filipinos, but those interested sought more details about the collection points where they can bring their used cooking oil.

“Where are the collection points? Can every barangay office be a collection facility for this and other items for recycling?” a Facebook user said.

“Please complete the information. Where are the collection points. You know people are willing to follow kung may magpapatupad. Sistema niyo ang dapat baguhin. We welcome this, but give us complete details,” another Pinoy commented.

“Saan po ang collection point? Kahit environmentally conscious kami at ‘di nagtatapon sa drainage, kung wala namang sistema in place, wala kaming choice kundi itapon lang din kasama ng ibang basura. Helpful naman ang ganitong infographic, pero unahin niyo po sana ang konkretong polisiya,” wrote a different user.

“Good idea to collect used cooking oil, but sana secure din ang collection points. My concern is what if someone takes the dirty oil, filters it, then uses it again for street food or resells it para makatipid or kumita. That can risk other people’s health. Used oil should go to proper recycling or disposal, not back into food,” another Pinoy said.

A Facebook user suggested that Manila could take inspiration from Marikina, which has collectors who go around the city to collect used cooking oil.

“Sa Marikina, may nag-iikot para mangolekta ng used oil. Baka naman pwede apply sa Manila,” the user wrote.

ALSO READ: Turning used cooking oil into bricks? LGUs urged to emulate Marikina’s recycling initiative

Last April, DEPS Manila said that its personnel conducted its “Household Hazardous Waste Collection” in certain barangays.

Items collected included used cooking oil, busted light bulbs, damaged paint products, contaminated containers, expired medicines, gas tanks, and broken appliances such as rice cookers, printers, stoves, speakers, electric fans and others.