‘Displayed all her life’: Mali exhibit prompts calls to let her rest

Filipinos raised objections to the immortalization of Mali, the Manila Zoo‘s longtime resident elephant, after her taxidermied remains were displayed at the National Museum of Natural History.

The Department of Tourism, Culture and Arts of Manila (DTCAM) on Thursday, August 27, posted photos of the opening of a new exhibition at the museum featuring Mali, who lived at the Manila Zoo for decades.

The opening was attended by Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso, National Museum Director-General Jeremy Barnes, and Chairperson Andoni Aboitiz.

DTCAM said the “meaningful exhibit” is intended to honor Mali’s life and memory.

A plaque at the exhibit calls her “The Lady of the Land.”

“SI MA’ALI SA BAGO NITONG TAHANAN,” the DTCAM wrote in a Facebook post.

Instead of elation, however, the initiative was met with criticism from Filipinos who felt that it appeared that Mali was not given freedom, even in death.

“Even in death, people won’t let her rest. She could have lived the rest of her days in a sanctuary with her kind, free to roam and play. Instead, she was imprisoned until her death,” a Facebook user wrote.

“Kawawa naman ‘tong elepante na ‘to, hanggang sa kamatayan, ginawa pa rin siyang palamuti,”another Pinoy commented.

“Even in death, she is still a prisoner,” a different Facebook user said.

“Give Mali [a] decent burial. Hanggang kamatayan ba naman, gamitin pa din siya… replica na lang sana. Kawawa naman si Mali,” another Pinoy commented.

“Hanggang sa kamatayan, wala pa ring kalayaang natamasa,” a different Facebook user said.

“She has been displayed all her life. LET MA’ALI REST!” another commented.

EnviSay, a youth organization for environmental advocates, also criticized the decision to display Mali at the museum.

“Mali’s story should not end with her becoming another exhibit. For decades, she was presented to the public as an attraction, and now, her preserved remains will continue to be viewed as one,” it said in a statement.

“Calling this a tribute does not erase the question of whether an animal who spent her life in captivity should be placed on display even after death. Mali deserves to be remembered for the life she lived, not turned into a permanent attraction,” the organization added.

Mali was a resident elephant at the Manila Zoo who was gifted to former First Lady Imelda Marcos by Sri Lanka in 1977 as a “symbol of friendship” between the two countries.

The mammal was reportedly found orphaned in the wild at the time.

Mali died of congestive heart failure at nearly 50 years old in November 2023.

She spent nearly all of her life at the Manila Zoo, at times exhibiting signs of depression and psychological stress, as well as a foot disease.

Experts have said that elephants are social animals, with females typically living in herds of eight or more.

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