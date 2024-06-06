‘Feels so good to be back’: R’Bonney Gabriel revisits dad’s home street in Malate

Miss Universe 2022 R’Bonney Gabriel gave a quick tour of her father’s childhood home in Malate, Manila as she visited her parents during her stay in the country.

The Filipino-American beauty queen on Thursday went to Barangay 743 in Malate where her parents are staying and went on a nostalgic trip as she recalled some of her childhood memories.

“This is where my father grew up,” she said in a video posted on her TikTok on June 6.

“Hey, we’re getting taho because I always would get that as a kid,” the half-Pinay shared as she showed a scene of a taho vendor offering them the popular Filipino silken tofu.

She then showed her followers a glimpse of the living room area with couches, where she said they would “always hang out” and have “gatherings.”

R’Bonney then switched her camera’s view to show a big dining table.

“I remember eating breakfast here, like pan de sal and eggs. It was my favorite,” she said.

The beauty queen then went to the kitchen and said she had “so many memories” in the area.

“And, just honestly eating. Like, that’s what we do — hang out and eat,” R’Bonney said.

The Fil-Am also went to the balcony of the house, where she said “a lot of things would happen.”

“Hanging out, people-watching on the street,” she shared.

R’Bonney also recalled “going up and down, up and down” on the stairs.”

“How many stories… four stories?” she said in the video.

“Oh, it just feels so good to be back, actually. This house will forever hold a special place in my heart,” the beauty queen said.

“So many memories,” she said in the video caption with a heart emoji.

A TikTok user claiming to be their neighbor also commented on her video.

“Ang ganda mo kahapon, R’Bonney! I’m happy to see you again,” user @finejuliana wrote.

Another TikTok user wondered how living next door to the beauty queen would feel.

“MASAYA! Kasi super bait talaga n’ya, kahit noon pa,” user @finejuliana commented.

R’Bonney has been in the Philippines since April for “special projects,” which include modeling gigs and guest appearances.

She was also among the hosts of the Miss Universe Philippines 2024 coronation which saw Chelsea Manalo of Bulacan winning the coveted crown.

R’Bonney was born to Remigio Bonzon “R.Bon” Gabriel, a Filipino who immigrated to the United States, and Dana Walker, an American from Beaumont, Texas.

The beauty queen previously revealed Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, a fellow half-Pinay, was among her inspirations for joining Miss Universe.

