Who’s who: Performers, hosts for Miss Universe Philippines 2024 coronation

The coronation night of Miss Universe Philippines 2024 is nearing, with more than 50 candidates vying to succeed Michelle Dee in raising the flag at the prestigious global beauty pageant.

The event will be graced by different personalities who will served as performers and hosts.

This year, the Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) organization has invited the following to keep the program running smoothly and ensure audiences and delegates are entertained.

Hosts

A number of personalities will host the national beauty pageant, which will crown the country’s next representative to the 73rd edition of Miss Universe. These are:

Alden Richards

The Kapuso heartthrob is reprising his role as a host of the Miss Universe Philippines 2024 coronation.

He also hosted the 2023 edition of the pageant alongside fellow actor, Xian Lim.

Gabbi Garcia

Another showbiz darling who will keep the program running is Gabbi Garcia, who admitted that she has been asking to hold the microphone to host the pageant “for the longest time.”

The Kapuso star has been dubbed as the lookalike of Michelle for their perceived similar features.

Tim Yap

Multimedia personality Tim Yap, who is also an eventologist, will also present the MUPH 2024 coronation night.

The host was also included in Tatler Asia’s Most Influential 2022 list, where he was described as having the “effortless ability to make connections and bring people together.”

Jeannie Mai

Emmy Award-winning American TV personality Jeannie Mai is bringing her charm to the Philippines as an MUPH 2024 host.

She is known for her reality makeover show “How Do I Look?” and has appeared as a host and correspondent in several editions of Miss Universe, including Miss Universe 2023 in El Salvador.

R’Bonney Gabriel

Miss Universe 2022 R’Bonney Gabriel will also present the MUPH 2024 as a host.

The Filipino-American beauty queen is paying homage to her Pinoy heritage by lending her hosting skills to the national beauty pageant.

She has been in the country since last month for several “special projects” which include modeling and local TV appearances.

Performers

Audiences of the most beautiful night in the Philippines will be entertained by three personalities, namely drag queen Marina Summers, OPM band Lola Amour and Thai actor Win Metawin.

Marina Summers

Marina finished as a finalist in the second season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK vs The World,” where she was the only Asian representative in the competition.

She also finished runner-up in the first season of “Drag Race Philippines,” the first Filipino franchise of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

Marina said that her upcoming performance in the MUPH 2024 coronation will be a “full circle moment,” adding that she used to wear her mom’s heels to do pageant walks in her room.

Lola Amour

The “Raining in Manila” hitmakers are guest performers who will serenade the audience at the national beauty pageant.

The band, which started as a hobby for its members, has become one of the most established artists in the country’s indie music scene.

Apart from their viral hit, they are also known for “Fallen,” “Pwede Ba,” “Maybe Maybe” and “Sundan Mo ‘Ko.”

Win Metawin

“Under the Parallel Skies” lead star Win Metawin will also perform at the finals night of MUPH 2024.

The popular Thai actor is known for his roles in the Thai series “2gether” and the Thai adaptation of “Boys Over Flowers.”

He is also set to appear in the Thai adaptation of the popular Chinese novel “Scarlet Heart.”

The coronation of Miss Universe Philippines 2024 will be held at the SM Mall of Asia Arena on May 22, 2024 at 8 p.m.

Fifty-three candidates are vying to succeed Michelle in representing the Southeast Asian country at the Miss Universe 2024, which will be held in Mexico this year.

Delegates include pageant veteran Ahtisa Manalo, Filipino-American Alexie Brooks, former Miss Universe Philippines candidate Victoria Velasquez Vincent and musician Dia Maté, the girlfriend of singer Juan Karlos Labajo.