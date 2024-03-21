Marina Summers sends American, British, Spanish ‘Drag Race: UK vs the World’ S2 queens home

Filipina drag queen Marina Summers delivered on her promise to “defend the motherland” after she officially sent home queens from America, United Kingdom and Spain.

She earlier made a promise to give “colonizers a chop”, referring to her competitors in jest, when she entered “RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK vs the World” Season 2. Marina enjoys quips here and there, but it turns out she meant business.

The “Filipina Winnah” sent home queens American Mayhem Miller, British Gothy Kendoll and Spanish-British Choriza May.

While it is a light-hearted joke, Filipino fans online are genuinely proud of Marina’s overall performance and representation in the international drag scene.

Marina Summers has officially sent an American , a British and a Spanish queen home… She said REPARATIONS

Marina boasts her Filipina identity in the multi-national stage.

She performed “Amafilipina”, her rendition of Maymay Entrata’s “Amakabogera” in the first episode of the show in which she won a RuBadge.

Another notable ode to Pinoy culture is one of her recent looks where she served campy girl-boss attire that is a karaoke machine on the flip side.

“Category is … Business in The Front, Party in The Back on #DragRaceUK vs The World,” Marina posted.

It's not a party without Karaoke 🎤🎶 Category is … Business in The Front, Party in The Back

🌍 @wowpresentsplus worldwide#DragRaceUK #DragRaceUKVSTheWorld pic.twitter.com/SiTp3TbmZM — Marina Summers (@marinaxsummers) March 16, 2024

Marina is remarkable for her versatility during the run of “RuPaul’s Drag Race Philippines” Season 1, where she showcased wit, attitude, dancing skills, vocal chops and creativity.

While she did not clinch the crown and lost to Precious Paula Nicole, Marina shared that she knew that was not her time yet.

In an interview with photographer BJ Pascual, Marina revealed that she set her eyes on the “UK vs. The World” edition of the competition when it was announced a few days before filming “Drag Race Philippines.” Needless to say, Marina is an artist of precision, studying each of her moves down to the detail.

The Season 2 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK vs the World” is streaming on Wow Presents Plus with its latest episode set to release on March 29.