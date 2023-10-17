Pinoys share cast wish list as ‘Drag Race Philippines’ gets renewed for Season 3

“Drag Race Philippines” is returning for a third season.

The Philippine spin-off of the US drag reality competition show “RuPaul’s Drag Race” has been renewed for a new season, production company World of Wonder announced on Tuesday, October 17.

According to a post on World of Wonder’s X (formerly Twitter) account, the announcement was made at the Market of Communications Programmes 2023 trade show currently being held in Cannes.

The Drag Race Philippines X account also shared the announcement, which also revealed new seasons for “Drag Race Thailand” and “Drag Race France.”

All fierce things come in THREES! 🇫🇷🇵🇭🇹🇭 Today at #MIPCOM2023, @worldofwonder announces that Drag Race France, Drag Race Philippines, and Drag Race Thailand will each return for a 3rd season!

World of Wonder and the “Drag Race Philippines” team have yet to announce details regarding the audition or airing dates for the show’s third season.

“Drag Race Philippines,” which premiered on World of Wonder streaming service WOW Presents Plus and streaming service HBO in 2022, recently aired the finale of its second season, with contestant Captivating Katkat emerging as the winner.

Precious Paula Nicole won the competition’s first season.

Murmurs of the renewal have reached local drag queens and Filipino drag fans before the official tweet announcement. As such, many “Drag Race Philippines” viewers have posted their cast wish list for the show’s third season.

Many fan casting lists include popular Filipino drag artists such as Taylor Sheesh, veteran drag queen Eva Papaya and Myx Chanel, as well as “Drag Den” season one contestants Odasha and Maria Cristina.

“Drag Den” contestant Barbie-Q took to X to express her interest in auditioning for the show. “Tulungan nyo ko sa audition.. wala akong alam sa mga upload upload at video video uy!” she quipped.

Another “Drag Den” contestant, drag veteran Lady Gagita, also shared her thoughts on X about the fan casting for “Drag Race Philippines.” “Thank you for including me on your wish lists! Pero sa totoo lang, yung last competition ko has left me so much heartache and disappointment to the point na natatakot na uli ako matalo ulit. Maybe soon, or sa oras na handa na akong lumaban ulit,” she said. —Chuck Smith