‘Joint slay’: Pinoys wowed by first meeting of Manila Luzon, Vice Ganda on ‘It’s Showtime’

Multi-awarded host and Filipino-American global Drag Superstar Manila Luzon graced the ABS-CBN noontime show “It’s Showtime!” stage for the first time on Thursday.

Manila performed Whitney Houston’s “I’m Every Woman” in her debut guest appearance on the noontime show. She also donned her signature blonde streak and an outfit inspired by her iconic pineapple dress that became popular on “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 3.

YAAAAAAS QUEEN! 😍😍 10S. 10S. 10S ACROSS THE BOARD, MAMA! The way I screamed when @manilaluzon walked in wearing a look inspired by her iconic pineapple dress. MOTHERED SO HARD!!#ShowtimeApakaSaya pic.twitter.com/wQ4YFAZPQO — Geron (@MusicgeekGeron) February 1, 2024

During her guesting, Manila was welcomed and congratulated by host Vice Ganda for winning the Best Entertainment Presenter at Asian TV Awards. This was their first time to meet, witnessed by viewers on Philippine free television.

“First time naming magkita [ni Manila],” Vice said.

Their meeting was praised by viewers on social media who noticed that the two fangirled over each other.

“The power that this single clip holds,” an X (formerly Twitter) user wrote, sharing a video of the two hosts.



“Vice Ganda and Manila Luzon fangirling at each other? Joint slay,” another wrote.

Meanwhile, “Drag Race Philippines” Season 1 top 4 finisher Eva Le Queen found the moment between Vice and Manila a “beautiful thing to see.” She lauded the LGBT representation of the two celebrities.

“This is such a beautiful thing to see. The two most powerful Filipino Queer Icons in one frame on FREE TV. A lot of young queer kids who do not have access to subscription TV will probably feel seen and look up to these 2 amazing humans. Love you so much,” Eva wrote.

The creator of “Drag Den with Manila Luzon,” Rod Singh, noted that Vice and Manila are both Asian Academy Awards Best Entertainment Hosts with Vice winning in 2021 and Manila winning in 2023.

Vice has been a longtime host of “It’s Showtime” while Manila is the host of “Drag Den Philippines” now on its second season. The is now titled: “Drag Den with Manila Luzon Season 2: Retribution” and is streaming on Prime Video.

Prior to their meeting, Vice praised Manila’s show on social media.

“Ang ganda ng Drag Den grabe!!!! Ang ganda ng production! May husay, may talino, may puso!!! BUO! Nakakaproud!!!!,” Vice wrote.

The second season of reality competition series premiered last January 18. — With reports from John Marwin Elao