Queens coming through! ‘Drag Den’ Season 2 trailer reveals cast members, premiere date

Ten drag artists will compete against each other in the future-themed season 2 of “Drag Den.”

The new cast members were revealed in the official trailer of the season called “Drag Den with Manila Luzon Season 2: Retribution.” It was released on the local drag show’s social media accounts on December 7.

It will premiere on Amazon Prime on January 18, 2024.

“MOVE OUT OF THE WAY! Your Queens are coming through!” the post reads. “Drag addicts, it’s time to place your bets!”

In the video, Manila, who is also the main judge and host of “Drag Den” Season 1, appeared in a hologram in the sky in a cyberpunk-like environment.

“Queens! This is your drag lord speaking,” she said in the introduction.

“Welcome to the future,” she also said.

The talented local drag queens were later revealed to the viewers one by one. Each of them donned stunning, futuristic outfits.

The talented of the local drag queens who made it in the competition are:

Deja

Elvira

Feyvah Fatale

Jean Vilogue

Margaux

Maria Lava

Marylyn

Moi

Tan

Russia Fox

The other cast members were also revealed. They are:

Three “bag men”

Internet personality Sassa Gurl returns as the “drag runner”

Miss Grand International 2016 Nicole Cordoves as the “drag dealer”

Series creator and director Rod Singh also invited viewers to support “Drag Den” and the cast members.

“Your support made us do ette! Your subscriptions and your online support gave us more resources to create a bigger and better drag den universe,” Rod said.

“And in return, nakinig kami sa mga dapat namin baguhin at pagbutihin pa. Dahil atin ang show na ito. Kaya i-hype niyo pa [please],” she also said.

The winner of “Drag Den” Season 2 will succeed Naia Black or Naia, who was crowned as the country’s first-ever “Drag Supreme” last January.

Naia later reacted to a social media report about “Drag Den” Season 2 cast members.

She quipped: “Sirain ko korona sige.”

The first season ran for eight episodes wherein eight talented queens vied for the grand prize.

Following the release of the second season, several Filipinos expressed excitement for the candidates.

“ANG WALA AKONG KILALA SA MGA DRAG KWEENS WHICH IS EXCITING KASI WALA AKONG BIAS AGAD,” an X user reacted.

Other Filipinos also praised the quality of the trailer’s production.

“The aesthetic this season,” an Instagram user said with fire emojis.

“Ay nako may budget sila. I’m so excited!!!!! Baklang bakla si Nicole hahhaha,” an X user also commented.