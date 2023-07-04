Kim Chiu stuns in eccentric outfits during ‘Fit Check’ promotions

Kim Chiu was a head-turner for her quirky outfits during the promotions of her upcoming series.

Kim stars in a comedy-drama called “Fit Check: Confessions of An Ukay Queen.” This is the first series produced by Amazon Prime Original.

She plays the main role of Melanie Dela Cruz, a vendor of secondhand clothes or ukay, who dreams of becoming a fashion designer someday.

During the press conference on June 29, Kim seemed to be in character when she strutted the hallway in a colorful ensemble with details that glistened and swayed.

On her Instagram account, she said that her top was designed by a Filipino artist named Hamu (@_ha.mu_).

Kim then stated that the details and elements remind her of the aesthetic of a traditional jeepney.

“This quirky outfit by @_ha.mu_ is made from mixed materials that remind me of our colorful and vibrant JEEPNEY! It even has reflective details incorporated into the design that is reminiscent of car sunshade insulators,” she said.

“Super fun outfit and innovative like my character’s upcycled kay designs in the show,” she added.

Kim also wore a colorful, maximalist “fit” during the exclusive premiere of the series later that night.

Designed by Ehrran Montoya, the dress was made of scrap materials that were reworked and upcycled into a couture-like creation.

“As Melanie Dela Cruz my character, sustainability and savvy design sensibility in the show, designer of this dress @ehrranmontoya used recycled scrap materials that were reworked and repurposed to make this couture dress,” Kim said in a separate post.

“All the scrap elements were purposefully and strategically incorporated into the design,” she added.

The “Fit Check: Confessions of An Ukay Queen” follows the journey of Melanie from an ukay vendor to a newcomer in the fast-paced and cutthroat Philippine fashion industry.

Kim stars alongside Jake Ejercito, Angel Aquino, Christopher de Leon, Kylie Versoza, Justin Luzares, Frenchie Dy, Lie Reposposa, Kaladkaren, and Liza Lorena in this eight-episode comedy-drama.

It will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime in the Philippines and in 240 countries and territories on July 6.