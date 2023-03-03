Alessandra De Rosi, Empoy Marquez reunite in romantic drama film ‘Walang KaParis’

“Kita Kita” stars Alessandra De Rossi and Empoy Marquez will be reunited in the romantic drama movie “Walang KaParis.”

The movie follows the story of Jojo played by Empoy, a Filipino artist in Paris who has had many lovers, but constantly finds himself desperate to fill the chasm in his life occupied by the mysterious muse of his paintings.

For years, his heart is held captive by a woman with no name and no history. Like a compass, Jojo looks for her in every girl he meets, hoping she will be “the one.”

One day, a woman named Marie, portrayed by Alessandra, walks up to Jojo and claims to be the subject of his paintings.

The new Amazon Original movie, Walang KaParis, starring Alessandra De Rossi and Empoy Marquez, is coming to Prime Video on March 23.

The film shot in Paris is helmed by “Kita Kita” director Sigrid Andrea Bernardo and produced by Piolo Pascual at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

KZ Tandingan, meanwhile, joined the movie to sing its soundtrack. KZ also sang a rendition of Air Supply’s song “Two Less Lonely People in the World” for “Kita Kita” in 2017.

“Walang KaParis” was first teased during the French Film Fest in Manila last October 21.

The film will be streamed on Prime Video starting March 23.