Rundown: Films you can still catch at 25th French Film Festival in Manila

The French Film Festival in Manila officially returned last October 21, two years since the COVID-19 pandemic halted one of the most-awaited French events in the city.

It has been bringing the most critically acclaimed films to the Filipino audience.

For the 25th edition, acclaimed French actress Isabelle Huppert graced the opening night where the film “Eiffel” was shown at Greenbelt 3, Makati City.

The opening film “Eiffel” was directed by Martin Bourboulon. It recounts the building of the famous Eiffel Tower inspired by a love story.

Aside from “Eiffel,” the festival brings to Manila a fresh selection of films, current releases and some that came out in the last two years.

These include “Lost Illusions” by Xavier Gianolli, “Farewell Mr

Hoffmann” by Fred Cavayé, “Notre Dame on Fire” by jean-Jacques

Anneaud, “Him” by Guillaume Canet, “Paris Memories,” “OSS: From Africa with Love” and “Rise” by Cédric Klapisch.

The film festival also included “About” Joan by Laurent Larivière and “Promises” by Thomas Kruithof, the two most recent films starring Huppert who was the main actress in Brillante Mendoza’ “Captive.”

The festival was also graced by “Emily in Paris” star Lucas Bravo.

Likewise, the French Film Festival screened Filipino films that have gained recognition from the French audience. These include “On the Job” by Erik Matti that was shown in the Director’s Fortnight in Cannes as well as “OTJ: Missing 8.”

During the opening night, Film Development Council of the Philippines chair Tirso Cruz Ill said the Philippines will strive to work toward the signing of a co-production agreement between France and the Philippines that will open more opportunities for collaboration between French and Filipino filmmakers and more French and Filipino movies to watch for viewers.

Among the Filipino films to watch out for include the upcoming film “Walang Kaparis” starring Alessandra De Rossi and Empoy Marquez. The film shot in Paris is directed by Sigrid Andrea Bernardo and produced by Piolo Pascual at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The post-production of this rom-com is still underway but its trailer was also shown during the French Film Festival’s opening night.

Meanwhile, here are French movies you can still catch in Greenbelt 3 cinemas until October 30, Sunday.

October 28, Friday

The film festival is part of the celebration of the 75th anniversary of France-Philippine diplomatic relations.