Oui! ‘Emily in Paris’ just announced season 2

After a successful debut, streaming giant Netflix announced that romantic comedy series “Emily in Paris” will return for Season 2.

In a 43-second video, the cast of “Emily in Paris” made the season 2 announcement in a Parisian way.

“Deux is better than Un,” a text from the video read.

The ten-episode romantic comedy series premiered last month and also made it to the Philippines’ top Netflix shows in the same month.

It stars Lily Collins as Emily, an ambitious twenty-something marketing executive from Chicago, who unexpectedly lands a job in Paris when her company acquired French luxury marketing Savoir.

The series also co-stars Ashley Park as Mindy, Emily’s new-found friend in Paris along with Philippine Leroy Beaulie as Sylvie, Emily’s boss, her workmates Samuel Arnold and Bruno Gouery.

They are joined by Lucas Bravo who plays the role of Emily’s love interest and chef neighbor, Gabriel, as well as Camille Razat, Kate Walsh, William Abadie and Arnaud Viard, among others.

The season 2 announcement concluded with Emily receiving SMS from Gabriel and another love interest Mathieu Cadault played by Charles Martin, signifying a love triangle in the upcoming franchise.

The series is created written and executive produced by Darrent Star.

It debuted on Netflix last October 2. —Rosette Adel