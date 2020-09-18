WATCH: Lily Collins dazzles in ‘Emily in Paris’ official trailer

Emily in Paris Trailer Pack your berets, we’re headed to Paris! Catch Lily Collins as Emily in Paris 🥂 Meet you under the Eiffel Tower on October 2! ✨ Posted by Netflix on Wednesday, September 16, 2020

Streaming giant Netflix on Thursday released the official trailer for romantic comedy series “Emily in Paris,” weeks before it debuts on the platform.

The ten-episode series stars Lily Collins as Emily, an ambitious twenty-something marketing executive from Chicago who unexpectedly landed on her dream job in Paris when her company acquires a French luxury marketing company.

She is tasked to revamp their social media strategy. Emily’s new life in Paris is filled with intoxicating adventures and surprising challenges as she juggles winning over her work colleagues, making friends, and navigating new romances.

“Emily in Paris” also co-stars Ashley Park (Mean Girls on Broadway, Tales of the City) along with Philippine Leroy Beaulieu (Call My Agent!), Lucas Bravo (Smart Ass), Samuel Arnold (Antony & Cleopatra), Camille Razat (The 15:17 to Paris) and Bruno Gouery (Doc Martin).

On the other hand, recurring cast includes Kate Walsh (The Umbrella Academy), William Abadie (Resident Evil: Extinction) and Arnaud Viard (Clara et Moi).

It is written and executive produced by Darren Star (Younger, Sex & The City).

Aside from Darren Star Productions, the rom-com series is also produced by Jax Media and MTV Studios. In addition to Star, Tony Hernandez and Lilly.

Burns of Jax Media, and Andrew Fleming are executive producers with Collins also serving as producer on the series.

Zoe Cassavetes, Andrew Fleming and Peter Lauer direct with Star’s longtime collaborator Patricia Field consulting on costume design with Marylin Fitoussi.

“Emily in Paris” will stream on Netflix on October 2. —Rosette Adel

