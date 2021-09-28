Season deux: ‘Emily in Paris’ returns in December

The second season of “Emily in Paris” is coming to Netflix on December 22, the streaming giant announced during the global fan event “Tudum” last Sunday (Philippine time).

In a 49-second teaser, Emily Cooper, portrayed by Lily Collins is seen leaving Paris for a glamorous vacation with her friends in the picturesque town of St. Tropez and other locations in the south of France.

The highly anticipated romantic comedy series will also show new adventures as Emily and the characters evolve on their journey.

“Your French holiday awaits,” the end phrase read.

Collins also shared a couple of photos on Instagram, giving fans a first look at what’s to come in the upcoming season.

“Emily in Paris” is written and executive produced by Darren Star. It is also produced by Jax Media and MTV Studios.

The ten-episode series stars Collins as Emily, an ambitious twenty-something marketing executive from Chicago who unexpectedly landed her dream job in Paris when her company acquired a French luxury marketing company.

It also co-stars Ashley Park (Mindy, Emily’s new-found friend in Paris) along with Philippine Leroy Beaulieu (Sylvie, Emily’s boss), Lucas Bravo (Gabriel, Emily’s love interest and chef neighbor), Samuel Arnold and Bruno Gouery (her workmates).

While the show received mixed reviews from viewers, Netflix first unveiled the series’ renewal in November 2020 in the form of a letter from Emily’s boss.

“We are writing to regrettably inform you that Emily Cooper will need to remain in Paris for an extended period of time,” Sylvie wrote in her note to Emily’s marketing firm in Chicago.

“Emily in Paris” debuted on Netflix on October 2 last year and also made it to the Philippines’ top Netflix shows in the same month.