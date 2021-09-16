‘TUDUM’: How to watch and what to expect from 1st Netflix Global fan event

Streaming giant Netflix on Thursday announced that it would hold its inaugural global fan event dubbed “TUDUM: A Netflix Global Fan Event.”
The video streaming service also unveiled the official trailer and all-star line-up for the anticipated fan event.
The fan event would be held on September 25, Saturday.
In the Philippines, the virtual live-stream begins at 12 a.m.
“On September 25, 145 of our biggest stars and creators from around the world — representing over 70 series, films and specials — will join the virtual stage for this exciting day full of exclusives and first looks,” Netflix said.
“Inspired by the first beat you hear when you watch a show or movie on Netflix, TUDUM is our first-ever global fan event. Our goal is simple: to entertain and honor Netflix fans from around the world,” it added.
What to expect
Netflix said the fan event would run for three hours.
It would begin with special pre-shows spotlighting Korean and Indian series and films along with exciting anime content – taking place on September 25, right before the global premiere:
Here are the special pre-shows and their schedules:
- TUDUM: Anime Spotlight – September 25, 8 p.m. SGT – Netflix Asia or Netflix Anime YouTube channels
- TUDUM: Korean Spotlight – September 25, 9 p.m. SGT – Netflix Asia or The Swoon YouTube channels
- TUDUM: India Spotlight – September 25, 11:30 p.m. SGT – Netflix India Youtube channel
But among the highlights of the fan event are the first looks, new trailers and exclusive clips during interactive panels and conversations with the creators and stars from Netflix.
Fans could also expect to hear breaking news about their upcoming line-up.
The event would feature stars and series including some from returning seasons namely “Stranger Things,” “Bridgerton” and “The Witcher,” “La Casa De Papel” and “Cobra Kai.”
Blockbuster films such as “Red Notice,” “Don’t Look Up,” “Extraction,” “The Harder They Fall,” “The Old Guard” and more would also be featured during the event.
Here’s a list of stars who would grace the fan event:
- Jennifer Aniston
- Jonathan Bailey
- Jason Bateman
- Zazie Beetz
- Halle Berry
- Millie Bobby Brown
- Manolo Cardona
- Henry Cavill
- John Cho
- Lily Collins
- Nicola Coughlan
- Madhuri Dixit
- Idris Elba
- Nathalie Emmanuel
- Kevin Hart
- Chris Hemsworth
- Dwayne Johnson
- Jung Hae-in
- Kai
- Kim Hee-chul
- Regina King
- Nick Kroll
- Jennifer Lawrence
- Ralph Macchio
- Jonathan Majors
- Adam McKay
- Caleb McLaughlin
- Álvaro Morte
- Elsa Pataky
- Maite Perroni
- Maitreyi Ramakrishnan
- Noomi Rapace
- Adam Sandler
- Matthias Schweighöfer
- Maisa Silva
- Lilly Singh
- Zack Snyder
- Song Kang
- Alejandro Speitzer
- Omar Sy
- Charlize Theron
- Kenjiro Tsuda
- Finn Wolfhard
- Wiliam Zabka
- and many others
Here are the shows and films that would be featured:
- Aggretsuko / アグレッシブ烈子
- A Whisker Away / 泣きたい私は猫をかぶる
- A Través De Mi Ventana
- Arcane
- Army of Thieves
- Black Crab
- Big Mouth
- Bridgerton
- Bright: Samurai Soul / ブライト: サムライソウル
- Bruised
- The Chestnut Man
- Cobra Kai
- Colin in Black and White
- Cowboy Bebop
- The Crown
- Dark Desire
- De Volta Aos 15
- Don’t Look Up
- Emily in Paris
- Enola Holmes
- Extraction
- Finding Anamika
- Floor is Lava
- The Harder They Fall
- Hellbound / 지옥
- Heeramandi
- Human Resources
- Interceptor
- Inside Job
- La Casa De Papel
- The Old Guard
- Ozark
- Maldivas
- My Name / 마이 네임
- New World / 신세계로부터
- Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal: The Movie / 劇場版美少女戦士セーラームーンEternal: 前編・後編
- Rebelde
- Ritmo Salvaje
- Red Notice
- The Sandman
- Sex Education
- The Silent Sea / 고요의 바다
- Soy Georgina
- Stranger Things
- Super Crooks / スーパー・クルックス
- Ultraman
- The Umbrella Academy
- Vikings: Valhalla
- The Witcher
- The Witcher: Blood Origin
- Young, Famous and African
How to watch
Filipino fans can watch the fan event on Netflix’s localized YouTube stream: Netflix Philippines (English).
However, the event would also be broadcasted across the streaming giant’s YouTube channels worldwide, in addition to Twitter, Twitch and Facebook.
Apart from these channels, the streaming service is inviting fans to co-stream and react to our TUDUM event in real-time.
It released a guide on how to co-stream on Twitch. Streamers can sign up on TUDUM.com.