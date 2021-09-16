‘TUDUM’: How to watch and what to expect from 1st Netflix Global fan event

Streaming giant Netflix on Thursday announced that it would hold its inaugural global fan event dubbed “TUDUM: A Netflix Global Fan Event.”

The video streaming service also unveiled the official trailer and all-star line-up for the anticipated fan event.

The fan event would be held on September 25, Saturday.

In the Philippines, the virtual live-stream begins at 12 a.m.

“On September 25, 145 of our biggest stars and creators from around the world — representing over 70 series, films and specials — will join the virtual stage for this exciting day full of exclusives and first looks,” Netflix said.

“Inspired by the first beat you hear when you watch a show or movie on Netflix, TUDUM is our first-ever global fan event. Our goal is simple: to entertain and honor Netflix fans from around the world,” it added.

What to expect

Netflix said the fan event would run for three hours.

It would begin with special pre-shows spotlighting Korean and Indian series and films along with exciting anime content – taking place on September 25, right before the global premiere:

Here are the special pre-shows and their schedules:

But among the highlights of the fan event are the first looks, new trailers and exclusive clips during interactive panels and conversations with the creators and stars from Netflix.

Fans could also expect to hear breaking news about their upcoming line-up.

The event would feature stars and series including some from returning seasons namely “Stranger Things,” “Bridgerton” and “The Witcher,” “La Casa De Papel” and “Cobra Kai.”

Blockbuster films such as “Red Notice,” “Don’t Look Up,” “Extraction,” “The Harder They Fall,” “The Old Guard” and more would also be featured during the event.

Here’s a list of stars who would grace the fan event:

Jennifer Aniston

Jonathan Bailey

Jason Bateman

Zazie Beetz

Halle Berry

Millie Bobby Brown

Manolo Cardona

Henry Cavill

John Cho

Lily Collins

Nicola Coughlan

Madhuri Dixit

Idris Elba

Nathalie Emmanuel

Kevin Hart

Chris Hemsworth

Dwayne Johnson

Jung Hae-in

Kai

Kim Hee-chul

Regina King

Nick Kroll

Jennifer Lawrence

Ralph Macchio

Jonathan Majors

Adam McKay

Caleb McLaughlin

Álvaro Morte

Elsa Pataky

Maite Perroni

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan

Noomi Rapace

Adam Sandler

Matthias Schweighöfer

Maisa Silva

Lilly Singh

Zack Snyder

Song Kang

Alejandro Speitzer

Omar Sy

Charlize Theron

Kenjiro Tsuda

Finn Wolfhard

Wiliam Zabka

and many others

Here are the shows and films that would be featured:

Aggretsuko / アグレッシブ烈子

A Whisker Away / 泣きたい私は猫をかぶる

A Través De Mi Ventana

Arcane

Army of Thieves

Black Crab

Big Mouth

Bridgerton

Bright: Samurai Soul / ブライト: サムライソウル

Bruised

The Chestnut Man

Cobra Kai

Colin in Black and White

Cowboy Bebop

The Crown

Dark Desire

De Volta Aos 15

Don’t Look Up

Emily in Paris

Enola Holmes

Extraction

Finding Anamika

Floor is Lava

The Harder They Fall

Hellbound / 지옥

Heeramandi

Human Resources

Interceptor

Inside Job

La Casa De Papel

The Old Guard

Ozark

Maldivas

My Name / 마이 네임

New World / 신세계로부터

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal: The Movie / 劇場版美少女戦士セーラームーンEternal: 前編・後編

Rebelde

Ritmo Salvaje

Red Notice

The Sandman

Sex Education

The Silent Sea / 고요의 바다

Soy Georgina

Stranger Things

Super Crooks / スーパー・クルックス

Ultraman

The Umbrella Academy

Vikings: Valhalla

The Witcher

The Witcher: Blood Origin

Young, Famous and African

How to watch

Filipino fans can watch the fan event on Netflix’s localized YouTube stream: Netflix Philippines (English).

However, the event would also be broadcasted across the streaming giant’s YouTube channels worldwide, in addition to Twitter, Twitch and Facebook.

Apart from these channels, the streaming service is inviting fans to co-stream and react to our TUDUM event in real-time.

It released a guide on how to co-stream on Twitch. Streamers can sign up on TUDUM.com.