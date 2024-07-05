‘LOL: Last One Laughing Philippines’ puts Pinoy comedy on spotlight

Streaming platform Prime Video is celebrating Filipino comedy through its Amazon Original series, “LOL: Last One Laughing Philippines,” that gives viewers a front-row seat to witness the ultimate clash of humor and endurance.

Hosted by Asia’s “unkabogable” box office superstar, Vice Ganda, the new six-part competition series that follows international versions , showcases ten of the Philippines’ most celebrated comedians. These include Victor Anastacio, Jayson Gainza, Pepe Herrera, Chad Kinis, Empoy Marquez, Kim Molina, Jerald Napoles, Negi, Tuesday Vargas and Rufa Mae Quinto.

Comedic talents Petite and Divine Tetay also made cameo appearances in the reality program.

The talents face off in a no-holds-barred showdown with the goal of make others laugh without cracking up themselves.

Prime Video said the six-hour wacky competition tests their comedic prowess and self-control, with every moment captured by multiple cameras.

The new reality show follows the global phenomenon “LOL: Last One Laughing” format. It is one of the most watched titles on Prime Video in Italy, France and Germany while local versions Mexico, Australia, India, Spain, Canada, The Netherlands, Colombia, Argentina, Brazil, and Sweden were also well-received by viewers.

Other local celebrity hosts include Jay Baruchel (Canada), Eugenio Derbez (Mexico), Fedez (Italy), Michael “Bully” Herbig (Germany), Rebel Wilson (Australia), Graham Norton (Ireland), and Trevor Noah (South Africa), Pandji Pragiwaksono (Indonesia), Pramote Pathan and Siwat Chotchaicharin (Thailand).

The Filipino adaptation premiered on Prime Video on Thursday on the same day “LOL: Last One Laughing Thailand” was launched on the streaming platform. “LOL: Last One Laughing Indonesia” is also set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video on July 11.

The Southeast Asian adaptations are available for streaming in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Last June 28, Prime Video hosted an exclusive premiere event at Okada Manila where guests were treated to preview the first two episodes.

This event was graced by host Vice Ganda and some of the cast members.

Vice invited the public to watch the reality show that is anticipated to showcase the unique blend of Filipino comedy and competition.



The cast members also shared that they enjoyed filming the series with their fellow comedians.

“Masaya. Ito ‘yung…it’s not like working, it’s like we’re playing, para talaga kaming naglalaro, totoo ‘di ba?” comedian Chad Kinis said, with his fellow competitors agreeing.

For them, however, veteran comedienne Rufa Mae is the biggest threat to them in the competition.



Rufa Mae was also part of “Comedy Island Philippines” which premiered on Prime Video in August last year.

READ: In ‘Comedy Island Philippines,’ celebs explore different versions of themselves | Who’s who: Actors, comedians influencers in Prime Video’s ‘Comedy Island Philippines’

Meanwhile, Darin Darakananda, head of Central Scripted Series & Movies, International Originals, Amazon and MGM Studios said she is excited to bring the new series to the Philippine audience that promises hilarity, excitement and a comedy experience like no other.

“We are thrilled to bring LOL: Last One Laughing to the Philippines, showcasing the incredible comedic talent the country has to offer. We can’t wait for audiences in the Philippines and worldwide to experience these ten comedians’ hilarious and unpredictable journey,” Darakananda said.

“LOL: Last One Laughing Philippines” is produced by Amazon MGM Studios in association with Unitel Straight Shooters.

The viewers can expect two new episodes which will be released each subsequent week following the initial episodes. — Rosette Adel; Videos by Anjilica Andaya