Who’s who: Actors, comedians influencers in Prime Video’s ‘Comedy Island Philippines’

Streaming service Prime Video unveiled an upcoming Amazon Original comedy series starring Filipino actors, comedians and influencers, announcing its release on Aug. 31, 2023.

Teaming up for the show “Comedy Island Philippines” is Carlo Aquino, Rufa Mae Quinto, Andrea Brillantes, Jerald Napoles, Cai Cortez, Awra Briguela, Justine Luzares and Drew Arellano.

Andrea also announced the show on Instagram, sharing a photo from Thailand where the series was filmed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrea Brillantes (@blythe)

Garnering 33,660 likes as of this writing, fans have expressed their excitement for the show.

Fellow actor Napoles also commented on the post, saying “Nakakamiss ka oy!! Hahaha lezzgow bebeh gurrrr!!”

“Wow …I can’t wait ❤️🔥” said an Instagram user.

About ‘Comedy Island Philippines’

The comedy series will see the stars venturing to the mysterious Tawa-Tawa Island, which only appears every 100 years to hold the Centennial Games. From there, the show goes unscripted as the celebrities play against each other for a chance to gain the most votes and win a trip back home, escaping the island.

“‘Comedy Island’ is an ambitious format, a hybrid between reality, comedy, and adventure, shot on an island with massive sets, which features both the best comedic talent from the two major networks in the Philippines, and the new emerging voices including the up-and-coming social media superstars. We can’t wait to entertain our Pinoy audiences with this show,” said Prime Video Philippines’ Originals head Quark Henares.

“‘Comedy Island Philippines’ sets the tone and standard of the authentic Filipino stories and genres we want to share with our audiences at home and abroad, and our commitment to the local TV and film industry,” Henares added.

Set to be a six-part series, Prime Video will release three episodes each week, running the series for two weeks until September 7.

The show will be available for streaming in the Philippines along with more than 240 other countries.