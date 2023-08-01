‘Tumayo ka diyan’: Maricel Soriano humors fans after ‘Drag Race PH’ S2 trailer drop

Maricel Soriano has a hilarious response to a fan’s reaction to her guest participation in “Drag Race Philippines” Season 2.

Maricel, who is also known as the “Diamond Star,” was earlier announced as a guest judge of the drag reality series.

The actress, along with other big names in the entertainment industry, was introduced in the show’s second trailer, which was released on YouTube and on social media.

“DRPH” Season 2 premieres on August 2 on WOW Presents Plus and HBO Go.

A fan who saw the video could not believe that Maricel would be on the Philippine edition of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

In reaction to the trailer, the fan wrote on Twitter: “THE MARICEL SORIANO SA DRAG RACE!?? I AM SEATEDDDD!”

Maricel later saw this post. She ordered the fan in jest to stand up instead of sitting.

“Aba’y tumayo ka dyan,” Maricel said.

Aba’y tumayo ka dyan https://t.co/r1747hCEiO — Maricel Soriano (@officialmaryaph) July 29, 2023

The actress’ post has since garnered 1,305 retweets, 510 quotes, and 17,000 likes.

Several fans were also amused by Maricel’s interaction with her fan on the app.

“SHE IS SO UNSERIOUS,” a Twitter user said.

“Paka dogshow,” another Twitter user said.

They also described her as a “mother” and “queen” for this post.

“MOTHERRRR PLSSSS NAMAAAAAAN,” a fan on Twitter reacted.

“Queen,” another Filipino tweeted with pleading smile emojis.

“INAAAAAY,” another Twitter user also said with crying emojis.

In a previous vlog, Maricel expressed how much of a fan girl she is of the two drag reality competitions in the Philippines—the “DRPH” Season 1 and the “Drag Den Philippines” Season 1.

She also transformed into a drag queen in the video, earning love and admiration from the drag and LGBTQIA communities.

Maricel’s drag name is “Kinang inay.”

All judges in the much-anticipated “DRPH” second season, meanwhile, were also shown in the latest promotional video.

The guest judges are:

Maricel

Anne Curtis-Smith

Almira and Mylene Cercado of 4th Impact

Kim Molina

Gloria Diaz

Tessa Prieto

Bretman Rock

Pangina Heals

Several other fans were also stoked to watch the episodes with these celebrity judges.

bretman & anne curtis?? I will be seated https://t.co/7C1ZtT6SN5 — Nat ᯽ 𓆉 (@Kealoha_444) July 28, 2023

Paolo Ballesteros returns as the main judge and host of the competition.

Paolo is joined by KaladKaren, Jiggly Caliente and Rajo Laurel in the panel of judges.

