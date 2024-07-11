From ‘Wil Time Bigtime’ to ‘Drag Race Philippines’ S3: Maxie Andreison’s drag journey in fan made video

Fans reminisced over drag artist Maxie Andreison’s past performances amid the cast reveal of the new season of “Drag Race Philippines”.

On Thursday, “Drag Race Philippines” Season 3 revealed the 11 drag artists who will compete for the Drag Race Superstar title, with Maxie named among the cast members.

It was also announced that actor and comedian Paolo Ballesteros (also known as Mama Pao) will return as the show’s host.

Following the show’s cast announcement, fans of Maxie remembered her drag journey.

Fan account with X username, @MaxieBabies, uploaded a video compiling Maxie’s performances over the years. It featured Maxie’s guesting on variety game show, “Wil Time Bigtime” in 2012.

“The JOURNEY is NOT YET OVER!” the caption of the fan made video read.

The fan account’s post also featured Maxie’s performance wherein she introduced herself as the next Drag Superstar or the winner of the reality show.

The JOURNEY is NOT YET OVER! Racers start your engines. She is ready for her crown. 👑 “My name is Maxie and I am the next Drag Superstar.” 💙 Drag Race S3 Premieres on August 7 on WOW Presents Plus and HBO Asia 🏁#TeamMaxie #TeamMaxieBabies #DRPHS3 #DragRacePhilippines pic.twitter.com/uRfr3xZZhI — Maxie Babies 💙🎤 (@MaxieBabies) July 11, 2024

Prior to becoming a drag queen, Maxie portrayed Maximo Oliveros in the 2013 musical, “Maxie: The Musicale”.

She eventually kept her theater character’s name into her drag persona.

In 2022, Maxie competed for another drag queen TV series franchise, “Queen of The Universe” Season 2, where she represented the Philippines and ended in the fifth place.

New queens

Aside from Maxie, these are the ten other drag queens who will be competing in “DRPH” Season 3. The names were arranged alphabetically.

Angel – Maxie’s biological younger sibling

John Fedellaga

J Quinn

Khianna

Myx Chanel

Popstar Bench

Tita Baby

Yudipota

Versex

Zymba Ding

Oh they DEVOURED!! 😍🇵🇭 #DragRacePH

Meet The Queens of @dragraceph S3 NOW on @wowpresentsplus and YouTube: https://t.co/tjWCVlaTCu

Drag Race Philippines Season 3 premieres August 7:

🇵🇭 @wowpresentsasia and @hboasia

🌎 @wowpresentsplus worldwide pic.twitter.com/GccL1EErXZ

— Drag Race Philippines (@dragraceph) July 11, 2024

“DRPH”, the Filipino version of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” is produced by World of Wonder and Fullhouse Asia Production Studios.

The new season is set to premiere on August 7. However, Pinoys can stream the first two seasons on HBO Go. International viewers can stream the past seasons on WOW Presents Plus, Discovery+ and Crave.