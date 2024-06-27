Fans seated for the upcoming ‘Drag Race Philippines Season 3’

“Drag Race Philippines Season 3” announced its return through social media and the fans are excited for its comeback.

In a social media post on Thursday, it posted a black and white photo teasing fans.

First launched in 2022, this spin-off reality series features several nationwide drag artists competing for the crown.

The show is hosted by noontime personality Paolo Ballesteros or “Mama Pao” as known in the drag community.

During the inaugural season, 12 drag queens from Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao contended to be the best Filipina drag queen of the year.

Precious Paula Nicole reigned champion in the first edition of the show, while Marina Summers was hailed the first runner-up. She eventually competed in the “Drag Race UK vs. The World”, where she placed third among the other international contestants.

The second installation aired in 2023, 12 artists from across the country fought for their place to claim the spot for the crown.

Captivating Katkat became the first transgender drag artist to win the top spot, while Arizona Brandy was placed as last year’s first runner-up.

Who’s next?

While the show has yet to reveal its premiere date, many have expressed anticipation over the upcoming installment of the popular reality competition show.

“DRPH’s” poster on Facebook garnered over 7,000 reactions and more than 2,300 shares within the span of five hours.

“Come on season 3, let’s get sickening!” a fan commented.

“Let Marina Summers host it!” one Facebook user requested.

Among the many viewers excited for the release, some people have speculated who is going to be part of this year’s roster.

“If truelalu [truthfully] yung rumored queens, girl, team maxie na agad akis [me],” one fan shared.

Maxie Andreison is a drag performer who initially competed in a different “Drag Race” franchise, “Queen of The Universe Season 2” in 2023.

Meanwhile, there have been earlier predictions on X (formerly Twitter) of who will be participating this season.

According to a fan’s speculation, the new queens include “Angel Galang”, “Myx Channel”, “J Quinn”, “John Fedellaga” and more.

“DRPH” is produced by World of Wonder and Fullhouse Asia Production Studios. Filipinos can watch the first two seasons on HBO Go, while international viewers can view on WOW Presents Plus, Discovery+ and Crave.