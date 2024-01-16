‘This is for you’: Marina Summers dedicates ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK vs the World’ S2 bid to Philippines

Filipina drag queen Marina Summers is once again bringing Philippine drag excellence to the international stage after she was named among the queens of “RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK vs the World” Season 2.

On Saturday, Marina, the first runner-up of “Drag Race Philippines” Season 1 was announced as part of the cast members of the reality competition. She is the first queen from the Philippine franchise “RuPaul’s Drag Race” to join the international edition.

The Philippine franchise was won by Precious Paula Nicole.

Meanwhile, other drag artists vying for the crown from the United Kingdom, Spain, Australia, Holland, France and the United States are the following.

Choriza May

Gothy Kendoll

Jonbers Blonde

Tia Kofi

Arantxa Castilla La Mancha

Hannah Conda

Keta Minaj

La Grande Dame

Mayhem Miller

Scarlet Envy

Expectedly, Marina’s bid for the upcoming reality competition gained buzz online with several fans and viewers throwing support behind her. They dubbed her as their “Filipina winnah,” a reference to Marina’s line on FlexBomb Girl’s “Pop Off Ate” version.

Marina took to social media to thank her supporters.

“Thank you, all for the very warm welcome. I feel so blessed to be surrounded by all the love and support from this weekend and @rupaulsdragcon and the cast announcement of @dragraceccukbbc VS The World 2! I love you all! This is such a DREAM come true!”

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) platform, Marina also dedicated her run to the Philippines.

“And to my home country, Pilipinas, this is for you! I will raise our flag every step of the way!” she wrote, with Philippine flag and prayer and yellow heart emoji.

CORE MEMORY UNLOCKED! 😭 Thank you UK for welcoming me with your warm support! I cannot wait to make another killer season with you. 🇬🇧🌎 And to my home country, Pilipinas, this is for you! I will raise our flag every step of the way. 🇵🇭🙏🏽💛 pic.twitter.com/1fFwygu5ss — Marina Summers (@marinaxsummers) January 14, 2024



On Monday evening, “Drag Race UK” dropped the introduction video where Marina once again paraded her Filipino roots. She wore a gown inspired by Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach’s dress during her guesting in the Philippine franchise. Marina’s dress was also designed by Albert Andrada who also created Pia’s iconic royal blue gown worn in the prestigious pageant.

Marina also referenced the Steve Harvey’s Miss Universe hosting blunder where he wrongly announced Miss Colombia Ariadna Gutierrez as the winner instead of Pia by showing “loser” and “winner” papers.

It may be January, but it’s SUMMER time 🤭 Representing the Philippines, it’s @marinaxsummers 🇵🇭 #DragRaceUK vs The World pic.twitter.com/kAQaOwxXP7 — RuPaul’s Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc) January 15, 2024



In her intro video, Marina said she believes in “world domination.” She also took pride in representing the Philippines and our drag culture.

“I think drag in the Philippines is just so glamorous so upbeat, so vibrant. I’m just to happy to represent my country, our drag and our culture, you know,” Marina said.

“I came here, not as one, but a 106 million Filipinos,” she quipped, referencing Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray’s famous line.

“Don’t ever underestimate a Filipina because we come hard,” Marina also said.

