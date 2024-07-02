Wrong ‘drag racing’: ‘Drag Race PH’ fans amused by lost Redditor’s motor-related query

A Redditor amused the online community of the “Drag Race Philippines” subreddit when he went to the wrong forum for a motorcycle-related query.

Reddit user/___Lynch___/ on June 28 posted the following question on subreddit r/DragRacePhilippines:

“Kaya ba tapatan ng rusi macho 175 ang rfi pag naka 7.8 cam , port tapos naka 30mm carb”

He also wrote the following text below as additional information: “Kaya ba tumapat sa 400m?”

Rusi is a brand of motorcycle.

The post has earned 1,400 upvotes and over 100 comments, with most Redditors expressing amusement at the post.

“Sir, bading kami lahat dito,” a Reddit user answered with a loudly crying emoji.

“Lagyan mo lang ng rhinestones and glitters, bongga takbo [niyan] dzai [day],” another Redditor commented.

“May macho daw? Saan??” quipped a different Pinoy.

“Sir, ibang ‘drag race’ ito,” another user answered with a loudly crying emoji.

“Omg, parang same vibes ito ‘yung father ko, na pinlay ‘yung ‘Drag Race’ sa Netflix kasi akala [niya ‘yung] mga kotse raw nag-ra-racing. In fairness, naaliw [siya] ta’s pinanood [niya na lang] [SABAY] PA KAMI NANOOD NUNG DRAG RACE PH, TREWWW,” a different Redditor commented with loudly crying emojis.

After a few minutes, Reddit user user/___Lynch___/ posted the same question on the subreddit r/PHMotorcycles.

“Kaya ba ng rusi macho 175 ang rfi sa 400m kapag naka 7.8 cam ito, port at 30mm carb?” he wrote.

The comments of amused online users continued on the particular subreddit as some Redditors noticed the mistake.

“Eto pala [‘yun] hahaha,” a Redditor wrote.

“Sikat ka na sa r/DragRacePhilippines, hahahaha,” another Reddit user commented.

Being in the right forum, there were some who seriously answered the question of user/___Lynch___/.

“Pwede, sir. Kasi ‘yung 7.8 cam at ‘yung 30mm carburator, mas maganda ang fuel-air mixture, mas lalakas ang torque at power. Pero dapat ‘yung magling mag-tune ang gagawa ng mod para walang issue,” a Redditor wrote.

“Yes, kaya [naman] since compensated ng mod ‘yung motor, magtatalo lang ‘yan sa rider,” another Pinoy said.

“Get a GSXR 150 na lang, haha. Fight [fire] with fire, both are Suzuki,” a different user wrote.

“Drag race” refers to a race between two vehicles to see which can accelerate faster.

In contemporary times, however, it has also come to refer to a reality contest among drag performers.

The phrase is usually associated to “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” which looks for “America’s next drag superstar.”

There is also a reality show series called “Drag Race Philippines,” an international adaptation of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

It was said that the title of the American show is a play on drag queen and car drag racing. The title sequence and song “Drag Race” both have drag racing themes.