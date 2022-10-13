‘Babatukan ko kayo’: Marina Summers tells ‘Drag Race PH’ fans hating on Precious Paula Nicole

“Don’t send hate to Precious. Babatukan ko kayo.”

Marina Summers, the runner-up of “Drag Race Philippines” Season 1 warned her fans about this in jest in Instagram Live on October 13.

Precious Paula Nicole was crowned as the country’s first-ever Drag Race Superstar on Wednesday, besting 11 other talented Filipino drag queens in the first season of the show.

Precious and Marina went head-to-head during the final lip sync challenge where they performed “Sirena,” a 2012 song by Gloc 9 featuring Ebe Dancel.

The 35-year-old seasoned drag performer was the chosen winner.

Amid the cheers for Precious, some viewers of the Philippine edition of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” felt differently about the results.

Marina took to Instagram Live the next day to tell viewers off on sending hate messages to Precious.

She told her fans that it is okay to mourn but they should celebrate Precious’ victory.

“Don’t send hate to Precious. Babatukan ko kayo. She deserves the crown. She’s the epitome of drag here. All the love to Rodolfo,” she said, referring to Precious.

The finalist of “Drag Race Philippines” also expressed her admiration for Precious.

“Ladies and gentlemen, HER,” Marina said.

“@PreciousPaulaN, I bow to thee. I love you. And I will always be a fan! Rep hard with the crown! Bagay na bagay sayo ang korona Boss Rodolfo! Pautang naman pang piyansa lang,” she added with a laughing emoji.

Some “Drag Race Philippines” fans also advised others to celebrate the victories of both queens instead of spewing hate online.

“Stop sending hateful comments to our Filipino winner, Precious Paula Nicole. We don’t tolerate that sh** here,” a Facebook user said.

“A TRUE MARINA STAN WILL NOT ATTACK PRECIOUS PAULA NICOLE,” another user said.

Precious also gave her spotlight to Marina and to her fellow queens during her acceptance speech at the finale viewing party of “Drag Race Philippines.”

“Alam niyo po matagal ko na tinanggap sa sarili ko na it’s a yes or no lang kung mapupunta sakin tong korona o hindi. Pero gusto ko pong ishare itong korona na to kay Marina,” she said.

“Mahal na mahal ko kayo My precious loves. And of course, sa lahat ng queens na nakasama ko sa loob, my divine sisters, mahal na mahal ko kayo. Para sa ating lahat ‘to. Hindi lang ‘to para sa’kin kundi sa lahat po ng queens na nasa Pilipinas na malapit niyo pa makilala if may bagong Season 2,” the titleholder added.

