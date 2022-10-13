Throwback: Highlights of Precious Paula Nicole’s ‘Drag Race Philippines’ journey

Filipino drag queen Precious Paula Nicole was crowned the Philippines’ first-ever Drag Race Superstar on Wednesday.

She bested 11 other Filipino drag queens in the first season of “Drag Race Philippines,” the Filipino version of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

A look at Precious Paula Nicole’s ‘Drag Race Philippines’ journey

During the competition, Precious successfully hurdled the Pinoy-flavored mini and maxi challenges and runway looks.

In her acceptance speech during the “Drag Race Philippines” finale viewing party, Precious dedicated her win to her fellow queens, including runner-up, Marina Summers.

“Alam niyo po matagal ko na tinanggap sa sarili ko na it’s a yes or no lang kung mapupunta sakin tong korona o hindi. Pero gusto ko pong ishare itong korona na to kay Marina,” she said, giving the spotlight to Marina.

“Mahal na mahal ko kayo My precious loves. And of course, sa lahat ng queens na nakasama ko sa loob, my divine sisters, mahal na mahal ko kayo. Para sa ating lahat ‘to. Hindi lang ‘to para sa’kin kundi sa lahat po ng queens na nasa Pilipinas na malapit niyo pa makilala if may bagong Season 2,” Precious added.

Precious, a seasoned Bicolana drag queen and member of the drag group “Divine Divas,” said her stint in “Drag Race Philippines” means a lot for her and for the drag community.

“Napakalaking bagay ‘to dahil nirerepresent ko yung mga senior queens— the golden lolas,” the drag race superstar said.

During the entire season, Precious won the hearts of many her playful personality, talent, humor and heart for others, thereby becoming one of the crowd favorites.

In one of the episodes, fellow queens voted Precious as the president and number one competitor at the “Ru-lections” for her creativity and talent.

Also a known impersonator, Precious bagged her first Ru badge after she impersonated Asia’s Songbird, Regine Velasquez for “The: OPM Divas: The Rusical” episode. She also showcased her extravagant-looking Pearl of the Orient Seas look.

Precious’ performance during the rusical was praised by Regine herself.

She also nailed her Charo Santos impersonation for “Snatch Game.”

Among the highlights of Precious’ journey in the hit show “Drag Race Philippines” is the “Twinning” challenge where she transformed John-John into a drag queen.

The episode made viewers teary-eyed for the heartfelt performance of the siblings.

She embodied the Filipino spirit of unconditional love and dedication to family, repeatedly saying her purpose is to inspire.

“Life is precious and so are we. Let’s continue to inspire and let’s continue to love,” Precious said in the finale.

For these so-called “intangibles, veteran talk show host and guest judge Boy Abunda lauded precious.

“I would not want to compete beside you,” he said in Episode 9 “Charot of Fire.”

Precious likewise recently made headlines after launching an initiative to help victims of Typhoon “Karding” (International name: Noru). She donated the funds collected by her fans and fellow queens to Angat Buhay, a non-government organization founded by former vice president Leni Robredo.

The finale

During the finale, Precious went up against equally talented queens Eva Le Queen, best known for her Snatch Game performance as comedian Rufa Mae Quinto and opulent looks; Marina, a fan-favorite who served sultry summer looks, charmed the country with her wit and humor and Xilhouete, respectable drag mother to many, who wowed the fans with not just couture-inspired looks but also her determination and will to be worthy of one of the spots in the finale.

Precious and Eva kicked off the final lip sync battles followed by Marina and Xilhouete.

Marina and Precious faced each other for the final round of the lip sync battle where they performed “Sirena” by Gloc-9 to snag the crown.

Precious emerged victorious with her outstanding performance that concluded with a ru-veal of flag representing the LGBTQIA+ community.

She is taking home a one-year supply of ONE/SIZE beauty cosmetics by Patrick Starrr and P1,000,000 pesos powered by Kumu.

“Drag Race Philippines” which premiered in August is produced in the Philippines by Fullhouse Asia Production Studios, Inc in conjunction with World of Wonder Productions, Inc. Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, and RuPaul Charles serving as executive producers on the series

Fans may still rewatch all episodes on discovery+, HBO Go, and WOW Presents Plus.