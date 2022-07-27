Meet the 12 Queens of ‘Drag Race Philippines’

The first-ever “Drag Race Philippines” will feature 12 Filipino drag performers sashaying their way to victory starting Aug. 17, 2022.

Which queen will snatch the crown and prove to host Paolo Ballesteros, judges Jiggly Caliente and KaladKaren that they can overcome being sabotaged by their inner saboteur?

Meet the 12 queens vying for the crown:

Bridging

In the Philippines and internationally, drag shows and pride parades featured Bridging. She is not only one of the most well-known figures in the Philippine drag scene, but she is also a founding member of Drag Playhouse PH, which offers drag-related entertainment and material.

Corazon

Corazon is a crowned pageant queen who participates in talent shows, provincial Miss Gay competitions, and male bikini competitions. A makeup artist, Corazon designs looks for other drag performers and beauty queens.

Eva Le Queen

Before pursuing her goal of becoming a drag performer, Eva Le Queen worked as an OFW in Singapore. She used to work as a drag queen at night in addition to her corporate jobs during the day. Just four months after beginning to do drag, Eva finished as the 1st runner-up in Singapore’s “Drag It Out All-Stars” competition.

Gigi Era

Gigi is well-known in the Australian drag industry for her “death-defying” stunts and gorgeous real hair wigs. Known as the “Diva from Down Under,” she is back in the Philippines, representing Davao, after working as a dancer and cabin crew member in Dubai.

Lady Morgana

Lady Morgana has been doing drag for 15 years and is a proud Davao queen known for her comedic and hosting skills. The classic drag queen is a financial adviser during the day and frequently dresses up with “spider lashes, high brows, creative wigs, and out-of-the-box costumes.”

Marina Summers

Marina is a tropical queen whose name stemmed from her love of the beach. Known for her “fish looks, hot body, exceptional dancing, and all-around performances,” she started doing drag shows in 2019. She recently released her debut song, I Have Arrived, on Spotify and iTunes.

Minty Fresh

Minty performs every week at Nectar nightclub and is an advocate for LGBTQIA+ rights. As she joined hundreds of thousands of people in a Manila election sortie, pop singer Ariana Grande reposted Minty’s Lip Sync performance on her Instagram story.

Precious Paula Nicole

With more than 11 years of experience in the drag business, Precious Paula Nicole is one of the most well-known drag queens from the Philippines. She is a skilled dancer who is also well recognized for her comedic antics and impersonations of diva singers like Mariah Carey, Beyonce, and Regine Velasquez, Asia’s Songbird.

Prince

Prince is well-known on social media for her makeup transformations and worked as a social media strategist before joining “Drag Race Philippines.” Prince’s drag draws primarily from science fiction and anime and believes that “extraterrestrial” looks have a place in Philippine drag.

Turing

For more than seven years, Turing has worked as a professional drag performer at O-Bar, one of the most well-known drag bars in the Philippines. A theater enthusiast and a Broadway fan, Turing, is renowned for her fierce dancing and lip-syncing abilities.

Viñas DeLuxe

Viñas DeLuxe began performing in drag while still in college, thanks to her theater training, which helped her hone her sharp wit, charismatic stage presence, and humor. Viñas DeLuxe runs a wig company and has a sizable following on social media. She is also a member of the drag ensemble “the Divine Divas.”

Xilhouete

Xilhouete is regarded as a drag mother by many queens, particularly those who frequently perform at Nectar, for which he is one of the owners. Xilhouete is an entrepreneur, director, and artist who celebrates the legacy of the drag queens who paved the way.

Fresh episodes of the series will be released every Wednesday on discovery+, HBO GO, and WOW Presents Plus.

Meanwhile, “Drag Race Philippines: Untucked,” its spin-off and after-show, will debut on Aug. 19, 2022, with new episodes airing every Friday.

“Drag Race Philippines” is based on the American reality competition television series “Rupaul’s Drag Race,” top-billed by drag queen and television host RuPaul Charles.