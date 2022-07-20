Host, judges, premiere date: ‘Drag Race Philippines’ unveils more details ahead of premiere

Filipino fans were hyped up online after “Drag Race Philippines” announced the hosts and judges of the much-anticipated drag reality show.

In an Instagram post, “Drag Race Philippines” unveiled that artist Paolo Ballesteros is the main host of the Philippine edition of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” an American reality show for drag queens.

The premiere date was also finally announced. It is set to air on August 17 via streaming services WOW Presents Plus worldwide (except Canada) and Crave (for Canada).

READ: ‘Dasurv’: Filipino ‘Drag Race’ fans satisfied with Philippine edition’s choice of host

In an update on June 20, the two permanent judges were announced. These are drag queen performer Jiggly Caliente and Karen Davila impersonator KaladKaren.

Jiggly also previously competed on “RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 4.”

Official posters of KaladKaren, Jiggly and Paolo were also unveiled on “Drag Race Philippines”’s Instagram.

“Come thru, Judgey Judies! (crown emoji) Meet your TWO permanent judges of @dragraceph: @jigglycalienteofficial and @kaladkaren!” the caption reads.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Drag Race Philippines (@dragraceph)

On Twitter, meanwhile, KaladKaren and Jiggly were introduced through a promotional video.

The link to WOW Presents Plus’ streaming platform was also provided on the tweet.



Filipino “Drag Race” fans have been waiting for a local adaptation of the popular television show for years.

Following the latest announcements, fans could not help but express their excitement about it.

“AGHHHHHH IT’S ABOUT TO BE ICONIQUE,” one Twitter user said.

“Yesssss! Mag ingay na tayooo!” another user tweeted.

Others also cheered for the inclusivity of transgenders in the panel of judges.

“Two trans women in the panel wow RuPaul would convulse,” one Twitter user said.

“Trans Power! Super excited for Drag Race Philippines!” another user tweeted.

Some personalities also expressed their support for KaladKaren, Jiggly and Paolo on Instagram.

“Omg I’m soooo excited!” wrote Stephanie Prince, a Filipino-Canadian drag performer and contestant in the second season of “Canada’s Drag Race.”

“Oh that’s a SEXY panel,” said Nicky Doll, a French drag queen and contestant in the fifth season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

Twelve drag queens are set to compete against one another to be crowned as the first “Drag Race Superstar from the Philippines.”

Aside from WOW Presents Plus and Crave, new episodes of “Drag Race Philippines” will also drop every Wednesday on discovery+ and HBO GO.

“Drag Race Philippines” is produced in the Philippines by Fullhouse Asia Production Studios, Inc. in partnership with World of Wonder Productions, Inc.

Randy Barbato, Fenton Bailey, Tom Campbell, and RuPaul Charles serve as executive producers of the series.