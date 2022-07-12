‘Dasurv’: Filipino ‘Drag Race’ fans satisfied with Philippine edition’s choice of host

Nothing but praises and positive reactions from Filipinos were expressed on social media platforms following the announcement of “Drag Race Philippines’” main host.

Artist Paolo Ballesteros will be the main host of the highly anticipated Filipino version of the popular reality competition show “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” “Drag Race PH” unveiled on their official Instagram account on Tuesday.

“MABU-HEYYY! Meet your HOST of @dragraceph: @pochoy_29! 👑🇵🇭 Start your engines, #DragRacePH premieres August 17th on @wowpresentsplus worldwide (except Canada) and @cravecanada (Canada),” Drag Race PH wrote.

The post was accompanied by a poster that shows Paolo in full glam, modeling a gown emblazoned with sampaguita flowers, a print of historic landmark Rizal monument and Manila City Hall.

The “Eat Bulaga” host will be joining Jiggly Caliente, a former drag performer who competed on “RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 4” and is set to be one of the judges in the Philippine adaptation.

Aside from being an actor and a TV host, Paolo is famous for his creative make-up transformations.

Filipinos, who have been anticipating the upcoming show, praised the show’s selection and believe Paolo is the perfect choice to host “Drag Race Philippines.”

Some fans previously clamored for Paolo to host the show.

“Paolo Ballesteros is the most worthy to be the host of Drag Race PH. Paolo is a whole production. Can host, dance, & sing. He is able to beat his own face and to conceptualize high fashion looks (like that Bb. Pilipinas look) He doesn’t rely on an entire team to make him look good,” a Twitter user wrote.

“UY ANG FAB!!!!!! Very well-deserved, and sya ang perfect host for this” another one said with a heart-eyes and clapping hands emoji.

“GRABE KA DESURV NETO! Can’t waitttt!” a Filipino wrote.

“Drag Race Philippines” is set to begin airing on Aug. 17, 2022 on Discovery+ in the Philippines, WOW Presents Plus worldwide (except Canada), and Crave in Canada.

World of Wonder officially announced the first season of “Drag Race Philippines” on Aug. 17, 2021 via Instagram. On that same day, they also opened the casting for the show.

The Philippine edition will also be the first international franchise to have an “Untucked,” a segment that shows the behind-the-scenes drama between the contestants of the competition.

“Drag Race Philippines” is a Filipino adaptation of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” an American reality competition series which premiered in 2009.

In “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” a bunch of drag queens compete in tasks to impress host RuPaul Charles, the world’s most famous drag queen, in order to earn the title of America’s Next Drag Superstar along with a cash prize and a crown.