‘Powerful’: Paolo Ballesteros’ looks on 1st drag magazine cover earn praises

Paolo Ballesteros showcased the power of drag during his first cover shoot as a drag queen at a popular fashion magazine.

Mega Drag, a variety of Mega magazine, announced on Instagram on May 25 that Paolo is their first-ever cover star for its debut issue.

“For #PaoloBallesteros, the power of #drag goes beyond the wigs, clothing, onstage performances, and all that meets the eye,” its post reads.

“From conceptual #performances to stunning #makeup transformations, this beautiful form of #art has branched out from being a 16th-century #theatrical necessity and underground #LGBTQIA+ subculture to the global phenomenon it is today,” it added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MEGA Drag (@megadragph)

On the post, it was stated that Paolo’s glamorous blue outfit was designed by a designer named Jan Garcia.

“Botticelliesque sea foam patina on pearl encrusted corset over a silk organza play on waves and crests, ethereal wrap and skirt by @jangarciadesigns,” Mega Drag said on the caption.

The publication also released a video featuring Paolo’s different looks in the photoshoot on another Instagram post.

“While habitually joining poster making contests as a kid, #PaoloBallesteros instantly knew he had a knack for #creativity,” the caption reads.

“Through the help of the industry and the friends that surround him, watch as Ballesteros gets more comfortable in expressing himself more freely in this exclusive fashion film,” it added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MEGA Drag (@megadragph)



Twitter page “Philippine Drag Updates” uploaded on May 25 photos of Paolo’s drag queen transformations from the photoshoot.

More stills of Paolo Ballesteros as MEGA Drag’s first ever cover star. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/VcaHcYvrkA — Philippine Drag Updates (@DragUpdate) May 25, 2022

The stills from the cover shoot garnered praises online.

“Powerful naman,” a Twitter user said.

“This is everythingggg,” another online user tweeted with fire emoji.

“Grabe talaga si Pao,” a Twitter user wrote with bowing and crown emojis.

In Mega Drag’s interview, which was published on May 25, the seasoned actor shared that drag as an art form offered him more freedom to showcase his skills.

Aside from being an actor, Paolo also earned a reputation for his impressive transformations and cosplay of local and international celebrities.

“Marami pa akong kayang ibigay, marami pa kong kayang ipakita, marami pa akong kayang talent na i-showcase. ’Yong creativity ko, hindi lang dito nahihinto,” he said.

Paolo further described being in drag as a powerful art form.

“Nagkakaroon ka ng power na kaya mong gawin ang kahit ano ’pag naka-drag, na parang on a normal day, maiilang kang gawin,” Paolo said.

“’Yon ’yong natutunan ko at nabigay ng drag sa akin,” he added.

Paolo and Vice Ganda are among the stars being pushed by their fans to host “Drag Race Philippines” set to premiere on August 17.