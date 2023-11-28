‘Iconic’: Admiration for Vice Ganda, Mamwa Pao’s #McSharetheLove ad

Drag queens and other Filipinos called the latest Christmas commercial advertisement of McDonald’s Philippines a “queer history moment” for featuring two of the country’s most popular LGBTQIA+ icons in its campaign.

The fast food chain on Monday, November 27 uploaded its newest ad featuring its McShare Box on social media.

“There’s so much love to share this Christmas! Basta may McShare Box, pati magkaribal — nagkakasundo! #McShareTheLove,” it said in its caption.

The ad showed “It’s Showtime” host Vice Ganda bringing a McShare Box to a table where “E.A.T.” and “Drag Race Philippines” host Paolo Ballesteros, also known as “Mamwa Pao,” is waiting.

Vice then takes a seat and opens the box, where she and Mamwa Pao grab a piece of chicken and make a toasting gesture with it before eating.

The two proceed to eat while shots of them laughing and conversing with each other are seen.

Towards the end, Mamwa Pao helps Vice walk in her flamboyant gold gown as they head home.

The ad has amassed 965,000 views and 103,000 likes and love reactions on Facebook.

Meanwhile, it has reached a whopping number of 5.2 million views and 29,000 likes on the X (formerly Twitter) platform.

There’s so much love to share this Christmas! Basta may McShare Box, pati magkaribal – nagkakasundo! #McShareTheLove 🎄🍗 pic.twitter.com/uVuNXGehHL — McDo Philippines (@McDo_PH) November 27, 2023

The ad was warmly received by drag queens and other Filipinos who lauded the fast food chain for putting the spotlight on LGBTQIA+ icons.

“McFabulous!!!” drag queen and “Drag Den Philippines” host-producer Manila Luzon exclaimed with heart emojis of varying colors.

“THE CHILDREN WERE FED!!! Gaganda ng mga nanay ko!! Love youu, @pochoy_29, @vicegandako!! Merry Christmas!!” drag queen Eva Le Queen commented.

“Drag Supreme” Naia also called the collaboration “iconic.”

“Drag Den Philippines” creator-director Rod Singh likewise commented on the collaboration.

“Mothers (two hearts emoji) queer history moment itwah [ito]!” she exclaimed.

“My gay icons as a baby bading,” wrote “Drag Race Philippines” alum Matilduh with face-holding-back-tears emojis.

Producer Siegfred Quain shared that he got “emotional” upon seeing the commercial.

“As a gay in his late 20’s, lumaki ako na ang ipinaramdam sa’kin ng mundo na kahihiyan maging bakla, pero, look oh!!! Major fast food commercial featuring 2 [two] of the biggest members of the LGBTQIA+ community,” he commented with emojis of a heart-eyed face and a face-holding-back-tears.

Another online user said the ad also “quashed” the so-called “beef” between the two hosts of rival noontime shows, adding that it “showcased a joint slay.”

“Iconique,” the user wrote.

McDonald’s Philippines recently partnered with Vice for its “Nice, Ganda! Nice, Sarap!” campaign promoting its improved version of the Chicken McDo which it said is bigger, crispier and tastier than before.