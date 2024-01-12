New on the menu: McDonald’s contemporary take on classic chicken wings

The Philippines is a fried chicken nation and a fast food chain is asserting this through its new, limited-edition menu offerings.

McDonald’s on Friday introduced its Spicy McWings and Sprite PeaChee Fruit Fizz, a sweet-and-spicy combination that blends the spiciness of the chicken wings with the refreshing fruity taste of peach and lychee mixed with a soft drink.

The fast food chain said its latest offering is its answer to the cravings of chicken wings enthusiasts who want crispy textures and flavorful meat that are affordable and easy on the wallet.

Seasoned to perfection and cooked until golden and crispy, the Spicy McWings offers a contemporary take on the beloved classic chicken wings which aims to captivate aficionados seeking an exciting flavor journey.

It is complemented by the ice-cold PeaChee (peach and lychee) drink which tames the spicy kick of the McWings with its refreshing bubbly tang and sweet taste.

NEW FOOD ALERT ‼️ Following the success of the upgraded Chicken McDo, fast food chain McDonald’s is keeping up the chicken hype with its new, limited edition Spicy McWings and PeaChee Fruit Fizz meal. @interaksyon pic.twitter.com/i4LOn8njzk — Jeline Malasig (@jsmalasig) January 12, 2024

The fast food said that it recognizes the timeless appeal of the classic chicken wings, acknowledging the country as a “fried chicken nation.”

“Here at McDonald’s, we’re very, very committed to being able to give you guys a variety of delicious fried chicken offers,” Katrina Lee-Chua, McDonald’s Philippines’ director for marketing and channels, said during its nationwide launch on Friday.

“I’m sure each one of you guys has that chicken fan in you,” she added.

The fried chicken is a staple in various traditional and local dishes in the country.

It is a core offering in many fast foods and restaurants, with establishments carrying it as part of their flagship menu item.

In 2022, it was revealed that fried chicken was the most-ordered food for delivery in the Philippines, according to Grab.

The platform said that based on its data collected from January to September 2022, almost 55,000 orders of fried chicken were being made every day in the country.

Meanwhile, Pinoys can avail of McDonald’s limited-edition Spicy McWings and Sprite PeaChee Fruit Fizz through its stores nationwide or via take-out, drive-thru and delivery.

Customers can also get a free upgrade of the Sprite PeaChee Fruit Fizz drink with any Medium meal that comes with fries and a drink until January 18.