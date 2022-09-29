‘A very special guest’: Robredo thanks Precious Paula Nicole for ‘Karding’ initiative

Former vice president Leni Robredo personally thanked drag queen Precious Paula Nicole for helping those in need.

Robredo introduced Precious as a guest in a brief Facebook livestream on Thursday to express her gratitude in front of both their followers.

“Quick Live with a very special guest. maraming salamat sa pagbisita, Precious Paula Nicole—at sa tulong niyo sa Angat Buhay!” she said.

In the video, Robredo expressed how much help Precious and her fans have given to the beneficiary communities of the Angat Buhay NGO, a charity organization.

“Meron akong special guest dito sa office na sobrang pasalamat sa kanyang fans dahil sa contribution na binigay para sa ating mga tinutulungan na mga communities,” she said.

“Ang request niya ay mapunta ito sa livelihood ng ating mga kababayan. Kaya po lahat ng fans niya na nag contribute, sobrang salamat from the bottom of our hearts,” she added.

Robredo then urged Precious to appear in front of the camera.

At that time, the “Drag Race Philippines” contender was out of drag and was not wearing any makeup.

Precious was also nervous and shy in front of Robredo.

“Hello po, magandang umaga,” she said, shyly to the camera.

The former presidential candidate still cheered her on.

“Sobrang swerte ko ngayong umaga. Napaka-espesyal ng aking bisita,” Robredo said.

The Facebook Livestream only lasted for at least a minute.

It, however, gained immediate traction on the platform.

So far, the livestream garnered 58,000 reactions, 8,600 comments and 168,000 views. Of the reactions, 50,000 were heart reactions, 10,000 were likes and 1,300 were care reactions.

Precious previously reached out to Angat Buhay to provide relief aid to affected communities of Typhoon “Karding” (international name: Noru).

“Please, if you know someone from Angat Buhay, we want to coordinate with them regarding this. Maraming salamat po. @angatbuhay_ph,” she tweeted before.

Precious also opened up a relief initiative for the victims of Karding where she encouraged her fans and her fellow queens to join.

Robredo, meanwhile, shared updates about the relief operations Angat Buhay volunteers have been conducting following the onslaught of “Karding.”

She said on Facebook that volunteer groups have mobilized to help affected areas in the provinces of Nueva Ecija, Quezon, Tarlac, Pampanga, Bulacan and Laguna.

“Maraming salamat sa ating volunteers sa mabilis na pagtugon. Bago pa man dumating ang bagyong Karding, nakikipag-coordinate na tayo sa ating volunteer groups, na agad nag-mobilize para sa relief operations,” Robredo said on Facebook.

