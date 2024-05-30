Former vice president and Angat Buhay chairperson Leni Robredo alerted her followers about fake accounts posing as her by using her name and picture.

The former public official on Thursday shared screengrabs of posers attempting to fool people by pretending to be her.

One had the Facebook name “Robredo Leni,” while other had the Facebook username @attyleniirobredo and the display name similar to what Robredo is using — Leni Gerona Robredo.

Robredo’s real Facebook username is @leni.robredo.

The “Robredo Leni” account also messaged someone with incorrect grammar.

“Hope you are you good,” the poser said.

Robredo was alerted of the imposters and raised awareness about their actions.

“Been alerted by a new account posing as mine. I [don’] have a new Facebook account. Please don’t accept. Profile picture used is the same as my real account,” she wrote on May 30.

“I don’t use Messenger also. Please don’t respond to messages allegedly coming from me,” Robredo added.

In 2022, Tsek.ph reported that Robredo was the biggest victim of disinformation during the campaign period for the 2022 national elections.

The fact-checking group said she faced the most attacks from disinformation campaigns among presidential candidates.

She was the opposition’s standard bearer in the May 2022 presidential race.