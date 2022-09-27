‘#AngatBayanihan na tayo’: Robredo, NGO give updates after ‘Nasaan si Leni’ posts

Following inquiries about her whereabouts amid Typhoon Karding‘s (international name: Noru) onslaught, former vice president Leni Robredo shared an update about the activities of her non-government organization.

The chairperson of the Angat Buhay NGO on Monday said that they are continuously conducting relief operations for residents affected by Karding in the provinces of Nueva Ecija, Quezon, Tarlac, Pampanga, Bulacan and Laguna.

“Maraming salamat sa ating volunteers sa mabilis na pagtugon. Bago pa man dumating ang bagyong Karding, nakikipag-coordinate na tayo sa ating volunteer groups, na agad nag-mobilize para sa relief operations,” Robredo said on Facebook.

“Gaya ng lagi, posible ang lahat dahil sa bayanihan. Maraming salamat sa lahat ng mga nakikiisa para tumulong sa panahong ito,” she added.

The NGO also gave an update about its initiatives on its own Facebook page, saying that it has already started distributing provisions for the typhoon victims.

“Bago pa man dumating si #KardingPH, naghahanda na ang ating mga volunteers para agarang makatugon sa mga pangangailangan ng ating mga kababayan,” Angat Buhay said.

“Hinihikayat namin ang lahat na suportahan ang mga inisyatibo ng iba’t ibang volunteer groups, non-government organizations, at government agencies. Mas palakasin pa natin ang ating pagbabayanihan!” the NGO added.

The updates came after some Filipinos look for Robredo during and after Karding’s onslaught despite not being in public office anymore.

The former vice president utilized social media, particularly Twitter, to help those in need of aid during calamities and disasters by sourcing information to be relayed to her office or other government agencies for quick action.

