Here’s how you can help victims of ‘Karding’

As parts of Luzon and Visayas cope with the aftermath brought by Typhoon Karding‘s (international name ‘Noru’) impact, different organizations and groups have started to mobilize donation drives for those victimized by the tropical cyclone.

“Karding” was last spotted 190 kilometers west of Dagupan City, Pangasinan as of 7 a.m. based on all estimated data, according to the state weather bureau’s 8 a.m. bulletin.

PAGASA said it is still forecast to slightly weaken or maintain its strength in the near term as it moves away from Luzon’s landmass.

A period of re-intensification may occur beginning tonight or tomorrow early morning as the typhoon moves over the West Philippine Sea.

“Karding” left four rescuers dead and one missing in a flash flood at San Miguel, Bulacan amid its onslaught.

It also left power outages in 12 cities and municipalities as of 8 a.m., according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

The typhoon likewise saw 2,444 individuals or 682 families evacuated from their homes in the Ilocos, Cagayan Valley, Calabarzon, Mimaropa and Western Visayas regions due to the threat of wind gusts, intense rainfall and potential landslides.

Following these developments, some organizations have mobilized to lend a helping hand to those severely affected by the country’s eleventh tropical cyclone in 2022.

Those who wish to help may offer cash or in-kind donations such as canned food, noodles, or any goods that can sustain the typhoon’s victims as they recover from the onslaught.

Here are some entities accepting donations:

Ateneo de Manila University

GABRIELA

HELP. DONATE. VOLUNTEER. GABRIELA IS CALLING FOR DONATIONS AND VOLUNTEERS to help our countrymen who are currently being hit by #SuperTyphoonKardingPH. Let's work together to set up community kitchens and relief operations in evacuation areas. pic.twitter.com/YwHDqWEEwE — GABRIELA | A National Alliance of Women (@gabrielaphils) September 25, 2022

Bahaghari

ALAB Movement

Ecumenical Institute for Labor Education and Research Inc

Concerned Artists of the Philippines

For our Farmers PH, Inc

Sagip Kanayuan

SAGIP KANAYUNAN CALL FOR DONATIONS

Help our relief and rehabilitation efforts for Central Luzon farmers and fisherfolks on the path of super typhoon #KardingPH pic.twitter.com/OGgvVnngyp — KMP (Peasant Movement of the Philippines) (@kmp_phl) September 25, 2022

Caritas Manila