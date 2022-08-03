Ateneo advises applicants vs fake review centers for ACET 2023-2024

Ateneo de Manila University warned applicants against individuals offering review sessions for the Ateneo College Entrance Test (ACET).

In an advisory, AdMU said that it has not authorized anyone to conduct review or training sessions for ACET.

“Ateneo de Manila has not authorized any individual or entity, including review centers, to conduct review or training sessions in preparation for the ACET,” the university said.

ADMU further advised the public against the use of its name in conducting such unauthorized activities.

“The University reserves its rights to address false claims of authorization to conduct such reviews and unauthorized use of ‘Ateneo’ and related terms,” it said.

ACET will be conducted again as part of the university’s application process for college admissions for the school year 2023-2024.

“As earlier announced, the revived ACET is a refreshed version of the examination designed to better assess applicants,” ADMU said.

In December 2021, the private university also warned the public about an ongoing illegal scheme that uses the logo, name and alumni members of ADMU to deceive students.

The scam being reported at that time were sketchy contests that required students to submit their personal information via emails.

“The University did not organize these competitions and did not authorize any of its employees or representatives to make any such representations,” the university said.

“The professional volleyball players who are University alumni also did not organize these competitions and did not authorize any of their representatives to make any such representations,” it added.

