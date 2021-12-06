Ateneo issues advisory vs scam using its name, logo, names of alumni

There is an ongoing illegal scheme that uses the logo, name and alumni members of Ateneo de Manila University to deceive students.

The AdMU warned the public about this scam last Friday, December 3.

“Ateneo de Manila University received reports of a scam that unlawfully uses the name and logo of the University and the names of its alumni,” it said in a public advisory.

The university further stated that the scam is being coursed through email invites or messaging platforms.

“Students are invited by e-mail or messaging application to participate in a song cover or research competition, supposedly organized by Ateneo de Manila in cooperation with professional volleyball players who are its alumni,” AdMU said.

“The winners of the competition are promised a brand-new car, a scholarship at Ateneo de Manila, supply of products, Ateneo shirts and sports apparel, and cash,” it added.

AdMU pointed out that these sketchy contests also require students to submit their personal information such as their student identification cards and birth certificates.

“The application process requires the submission of the student’s ID, birth certificate, marriage certificate of the student’s parents, and other documents supposedly required for passport application and for contract signing with the university,” it said.

The university stressed that neither the school nor its alumni organized these competitions.

“The University did not organize these competitions and did not authorize any of its employees or representatives to make any such representations,” the ADMU said.

“The professional volleyball players who are University alumni also did not organize these competitions and did not authorize any of their representatives to make any such representations,” it added.

AdMU also encouraged victims to report incidents to law enforcement authorities.

“Duly authorized officials of Ateneo de Manila reported the scam to the appropriate law enforcement authorities. We are encouraging individuals who were victimized by the scam to report the same to the PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group at acg@pnp.gov.ph or the nearest police station,” it said.