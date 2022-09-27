Cardinal Advincula urges solidarity with ‘Karding’ victims

Cardinal Jose Advincula, archbishop of Manila, on Monday called for solidarity with the victims of a powerful typhoon that slammed into the country’s main island of Luzon.

Speaking during Mass at the Manila Cathedral on Monday, asked for help to alleviate suffering in areas devastated by the storm that caused floods, power outages and widespread damage.

“We unite ourselves in prayer and compassion with our brothers and sisters who are affected by Typhoon Karding,” Advincula said in his homily.

The strongest typhoon to hit the country this year first hit land in Quezon province’s Burdeos town before nightfall on Sunday, then slightly weakened as it barrelled overnight across Luzon.

Five rescuers were killed while responding to flood-hit villages in Bulacan province’s San Miguel town.

READ: ‘Fallen heroes’: Tributes pour in for Bulacan rescuers

In Zambales, two people were also confirmed dead due to floods.

Caritas Manila appealed for donations for the families affected by the typhoon.

It said that donations will be used to provide food, hygiene kit, water and other basic necessities.

Other items eyed to aid typhoon victims are family-size tents, blankets, mats, galvanized iron sheets, umbrella nails, sealants, coco lumber, nails, cement, and solar lamps.

To donate visit their website for more details.

RELATED: Here’s how you can help victims of ‘Karding’