Ateneo de Manila University remembers 50th anniv of Martial Law with ‘bloody fountain’

Ateneo de Manila University’s fountain turned into blood color to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Martial Law declaration.

Rizal Library colored the fountain at First Pacific Hall red on Friday, September 23, as reported by the official student publication of the university, Matanglawin Ateneo.

TINGNAN: BLOODY FOUNTAIN. Bilang paggunita sa ika-50 na anibersaryo ng Batas Militar, kinulayan ng Rizal Library ang kanilang fountain sa First Pacific Hall ng kulay pula ngayong araw, ika-23 ng Setyembre 2022. pic.twitter.com/SfZWWpPD6y — Matanglawin Ateneo (@MatanglawinADMU) September 23, 2022

This symbolizes the blood of the victims of the dark period.

At least 70,000 people were imprisoned, 34,000 were tortured, and 3,240 were killed under Martial Law, according to Amnesty International.

Ateneo also held several programs to mark the anniversary of the Martial Law declaration.

They stage a concert titled “Mga Tinig ng Pagtindig” at Areté Ubuntu Lobby on Wednesday, September 21.

The Jesuit-run university also held several online discussions about Martial Law.

Last Wednesday, Ateneo Law Student Council urged students to wear black to also commemorate the anniversary.

“As we mourn the atrocities of the past and the disinformation and historical revisionism that continues to plague our country, we express our protest and solidarity against the Marcos regimes, past and present,” the council said on Facebook.

“We remember the dark history of our country’s Martial Law years and those who sacrificed their lives and freedoms so that we may enjoy them today. As we do, we ourselves commit to the fight of our generation — for genuine democracy, for freedom, and for the Filipino people,” it added.

