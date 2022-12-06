New short film starring Joshua Garcia is dedicated to abandoned elderly

A popular electronic wallet service released a heart-tugging short film dedicated to all the elderly who have no family left, are confined in homes or are living very far away from their loved ones this Christmas.

Starring its newest endorser Joshua Garcia, the short film titled “Akap,” tells the story of a grandmother’s yearning for the tradition of celebrating Christmas Eve with the family.

It was also directed by award-winning writer-director Antoinette Jadaone.

In the first few scenes, the grandmother longingly looked for relatives she could only remember as “kwan” and “ano” while Joshua, her grandson, prepares the table.

The grandmother lamented that the family members will just celebrate with her through a video call.

The short film ended with the rest of the family members surprising the grandmother and then celebrating in person.

The grandmother eventually remembered Joshua’s name.

GCash released this film on Facebook and YouTube on November 29.

“Finally, maibabalik ang magic ng Pasko dahil sama-sama na ulit tayo. Merry Christmas from GCash!” the e-wallet service said on its post.

It has since garnered more than one million views on both platforms.

The short film is part of GCash’s “Scan-to-Donate” initiative to help elderly Filipinos who no longer have families to celebrate the holidays with.

By the end of the video, three QR codes were presented to the viewers. These are the QR codes of non-profit, non-government organizations that run programs for elderly residents.

Through their donations, GCash users can support these organizations’ programs and advocacies to bring some holiday cheer to the poor and abandoned grandmothers and grandfathers in the country.

The following are the beneficiary organizations:

Caritas Manila

Caritas Manila leads programs for the elderly in different parishes in Metro Manila such as the Damayan Feeding Program, and the donation of Caritas LIGTAS COVID-19 kit and Caritas Manna food bag.

Coalition of Services of the Elderly

The Coalition of Services of the Elderly (COSE) works with older persons to strengthen their organizations, partnership building, and advocacy. Since its founding in 1989, COSE has organized 850 Older Persons Organizations in 21 provinces and cities across the country.

Aside from community organizing, COSE leads advocacies to protect older people as one of the most at-risk and vulnerable sectors, makes studies and advocates for new policies on healthy aging, implements an inclusive community-based Disaster Risk Reduction program for the elderly, and operates a residential care facility for abandoned older women located in San Jose, Del Monte, Bulacan.

Anawim Lay Missions

Starting as a small facility for poor and abandoned elderly people founded by Catholic lay preacher Bo Sanchez in 1996, Anawim Lay Missions has provided a home and sanctuary to the poor and abandoned elderly who have nowhere else to go.

Anawim provides services for the care and rehabilitation, home life, spiritual life and counseling of rejected and abandoned elders.