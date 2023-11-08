Pay abroad, remit cash to Asian, European countries available as Gcash expands coverage

Mobile wallet service GCash expanded its coverage in remittances to more destinations in Asia and in Europe.

The popular digital wallet partnered with over 65 remittance partners from other countries, Filipinos to receive money from their relatives abroad through online wallet app.

GCash uploaded a list of its global remittance partners on social media on November 6.

“Madali na tumanggap ng padala with GCash!” the company said.

“Dama ang pagmamahal kahit nasa ibang bansa dahil pinadali na ang remittance mula san man sa mundo! Kaya nang mag-remit online or offline thru GCash’s 65+ remittance partners worldwide. Mura na nga, agad pang matatanggap sa GCash wallet ng kapamilya sa Pinas!” it added.

The post showed that its global remittance partners are Western Union and MoneyGram.

Some of the firms GCash tied up within the Asia-Pacific region are:

Remitly and Rocket Remit in Australia

Alipay+

Skrill

Panda remit

Bank of Maldives

For European countries, GCash also teamed up with:

Sendwave

Transfer Galaxy

Aside from availing of remittance services, GCash users can also go cashless with select merchants during their overseas trips through its Global Pay’s Scan-to-Pay services.

Here are steps on how to use these services:

Request to pay with Alipay+ at the checkout counter.

Tap Pay Abroad with Alipay+ and let the merchant scan your unique QR Code. You can also scan the merchant’s own QR Code.

Double-check or review if you input the correct details and amount of money.

Send your payment.

In a statement, Paul Albano, vice president general manager for GCash International, said that this rollout of Global Pay’s expanded coverage is just in time for the holidays.

“With the holidays approaching, we’re anticipating many Filipino travelers will soon be planning their vacations with their family and friends,” Albano said.

“With GCash Global Pay, we aim to make the travel experiences for Filipinos more enjoyable and stress-free. We’re excited to continue our partnership with Alipay+ and expand the capabilities of GCash to more destinations in Asia and beyond,” he added.